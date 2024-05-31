Google's 512GB Pixel 7 Pro is getting ridiculously affordable, but not for long
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you're a so-called Android "purist" or just a general hardcore Google fan on a tight budget, the Pixel 8a may well find itself at the top of your shopping list for the summer. But the recently released mid-ranger clearly has nothing on 2022's high-end Pixel 7 Pro, and believe it or not, the "outdated" 6.7-inch powerhouse is currently cheaper than an entry-level 128GB Pixel 8a in a top-of-the-line 512 gig configuration.
This is obviously not the first time we're seeing the Pixel 7 Pro score a hefty discount at Woot, but even by that e-tailer's standards, what you're dealing with today is an absolutely mind-blowing offer. That's because you can now pay as little as $446.49 for a brand-new unlocked Google phone with Tensor G2 processing power, a stunning 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, 512GB internal storage space, and yes, a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.
As you can imagine, this outstanding new promotion makes the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro more affordable than ever before, although there is a "catch" you should definitely know about. The thing with these deeply discounted handsets is that they're actually "open box" units, which means that their retail boxes have been, well, opened for one of a few different reasons.
That in no way impacts their functionality, and even their cosmetic condition should be just about flawless, so we still strongly recommend you purchase this bad boy before it inevitably goes out of stock. You're looking at a "clearance" sale here, mind you, which is technically scheduled to end on June 6, but depending on your demand, that could definitely go away much sooner than that.
Either way, you don't have a lot of time to decide if the aforementioned Tensor G2 SoC can scratch your raw speed itch in 2024. That's one of the Pixel 7 Pro's very few flaws compared to something like the Pixel 8 Pro and even the Tensor G3-powered Pixel 8a, while the cameras and battery life we fell in love with back in 2022 are just as impressive today... at least in the sub-$500 market segment.
Recommended Stories
Despite its advanced age, the Pixel 7 Pro is still guaranteed to receive two additional OS promotions, as well as regular security patches through October 2027. If you don't feel comfortable buying an "open box" unit from Woot, Woot parent company Amazon can currently hook you up with a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged phone with 512GB storage for roughly 75 bucks more. Ironically, however, that deal is also technically fulfilled by Woot.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
31 May, 2024Google's 512GB Pixel 7 Pro is getting ridiculously affordable, but not for long The Pixel 7 becomes a true budget-friendly delight after Woot's enormous 41% discount
30 May, 2024One of the best mid-rangers, the Pixel 7a, can again be yours for less than $340
24 May, 2024Yet another exceptional deal knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro down to yet another record low price
22 May, 2024The Pixel 7 is still on sale and is a top choice for someone wanting performance without breaking the bank
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: