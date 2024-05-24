Yet another exceptional deal knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro down to yet another record low price





The latest limited-time promotion is undoubtedly the greatest one yet, both in terms of the variety of Pixel 7 Pro models on offer and as far as actual discounts are concerned. Compared to how much the The latest limited-time promotion is undoubtedly the greatest one yet, both in terms of the variety ofmodels on offer and as far as actual discounts are concerned. Compared to how much the Google Tensor G2-powered handset used to cost back in the day, you're looking at saving up to 630 bucks right now, which is (unsurprisingly) a new all-time record.

Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Three Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $499 off (56%) $399 99 $899 Buy at Woot Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Three Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $559 off (56%) $439 99 $999 Buy at Woot Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Three Color Options, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $629 off (57%) $469 99 $1099 Buy at Woot Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Snow Color $521 off (47%) Buy at Amazon





That monumental discount applies to a top-of-the-line 512GB storage variant "typically" priced at $1,100 and currently marked down to as little as $469.99, while those of you willing to settle for a 128 or 256 gig configuration need to pay $399.99 and $439.99 respectively.





Whether you think you have a digital hoarding problem or not, we strongly advise you to mainly consider going for a 512GB option. The other two are simply not affordable enough to be worth the internal storage compromise, unless of course you really need to be careful of every 30 or 80 bucks you spend right now for some reason.





All of these deeply discounted Pixel 7 Pro units on sale until June 1 (or while supplies last) are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, mind you, and they all include full 1-year manufacturer warranties for your long-term peace of mind. If you'd rather do business directly with Amazon than this Amazon-owned e-tailer, the best deal available at the time of this writing is a 512GB variant at over $100 more than Woot.





Pixel 7 Pro In other words, Woot is clearly your best route to the greatest savings today, while theis perhaps not the best Android phone money can buy in 2024 but it's definitely an absolute value champion at these unbeatable prices with a gorgeous screen, some highly capable cameras, a hefty 12 gigs of RAM, solid battery life, and most importantly, stellar software support.