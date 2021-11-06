The genius behind the iPhone's triangular camera: Apple's secret to smartphone world domination

Functional

I’m really bad at maths and geometry, but it doesn’t take a genius to know that the sides of an equilateral triangle are the same length. Therefore, the distance between the angles (iPhone cameras) is the same - or roughly the same. I didn't quite nerd out enough to measure it.



Well, no matter which camera you switch to, you’ll get the smallest shift in composition possible. Again - the distance between the cameras is reduced to a minimum, and it's all the same, no matter which lens you're switching to or from.





Therefore you’ll get smoother transitions both in photo and video mode. Of course, Apple’s also worked some software magic into this hardware trick - otherwise, the transition wouldn’t be as good as it is.





Discovering why the cameras on iPhone form a triangle: Pixel 6 Pro helped me do it



But what I haven’t told you yet is how I came to the conclusion about the iPhone’s triangular camera. Ironically, it happened while I was playing with Google’s brand new Pixel 6 Pro. But what I haven’t told you yet is how I came to the conclusion about the iPhone’s triangular camera. Ironically, it happened while I was playing with Google’s brand new Pixel 6 Pro.





See - the camera bar on the back of the Pixel 6 Pro looks absolutely unique. It’s an attractive-looking phone in general - especially in that Sorta Sunny color. But what becomes very apparent when you get to snap some photos with the Pixel 6 Pro is that, unlike Apple, Google doesn’t seem to have put enough thought into the Pixel’s functional design.



Pixel 6 Pro camera lens switching





The camera on the far left of the Pixel 6 Pro is the main one. Then we have the ultra-wide-angle shooter in the middle and the 4X periscope zoom lens on the far right. As you’ll be able to tell by the screen recordings we’ve grabbed, this leads to a noticeable change in the image composition when switching between lenses.



Why? Well, the camera launches with the primary shooter by default, but because of the horizontal arrangement of the lenses, and Google’s decision to place the primary camera on the far left, and the zoom one on the far right, when going from 1X to 4X, you get this subtle but noticeable image shift from left to right or vice versa.



And, of course, because we have a third camera on board, the inconsistency and abrupt lens-switching become even more exaggerated when the ultra-wide-angle lens gets involved.



Galaxy S21 Ultra camera arrangement: Copying Huawei pays off



Obviously, you can’t form a triangle with four angles or cameras, so Samsung couldn’t borrow Apple’s idea. But what you can do is position them in a way that makes lens switching as seamless as possible. And that's where Samsung's borrowed the camera arrangement from Huawei's P40 Pro+ - the first phone to feature a 10X periscope zoom lens and a 3x zoom camera.





Samsung found a middle ground by placing the 3X camera off-axis, next to the main shooter, which sits between the ultra-wide and 10X periscope camera. This way, the cameras create an uneven shape, but if you were to take the Galaxy apart, you’d realize Samsung’s managed to form two smaller triangles.



Moreover, the lenses are logically positioned, so when you go from 0.5x to 1x and then 3x and 10x, they travel roughly the same distance as if you were to go from 0.5x to 3x, or 1x to 10x. The only noticeable shift in spacing is between the ultra-wide and 10x cameras, but that’s absolutely fine. If you’ve got the chance of using a phone with multiple cameras, you’d know that going from 0.5x to 10x, especially for photos, is rare. Samsung knows that.



In the end...

But Apple is a company that puts functional design on top, or at least on par with aesthetics. The iPhone’s always had the reputation of “the easiest” phone to use. Now, for one reason or another, I don’t think that’s necessarily true for everyone, but I can’t deny that the iPhone was built to make complicated tasks feel simple.



Here are some examples:

The way Night Mode kicks in automatically without you having to think about it

How Face ID unlocks your phone without you having to do anything

And yes, even when it seems like Apple makes some (controversial) decisions, instead of you, like choosing to slow down your phone so your battery can last longer - there’s a reason behind that decision. Apple tried to fix one thing, but broke another. Do I approve of



Where aesthetic and functional design meet and come together - that’s where the end-user experience feels complete. And for that reason, as much as I love the Pixel 6 Pro, I’ll have to admit that Google’s made a compromise. Is it a deal-breaker? Definitely not. The Pixel 6 Pro might not switch smoothly between lenses, but it has a stellar camera system, which will dominate the iPhone in a few key areas.



