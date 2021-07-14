Latest Android 12 beta may have outed Google Pixel 6 XL's 5x periscope telephoto lens

Xiaomi Mi 12 spec rumors hint at a flagship killer

Dog owner shocked after autocorrect blunder said that the pet had died

Cool new deal makes the Nokia 5.4 one of the best phones you can buy for under $200

-$70

FCC votes unanimously to pay $1.9 billion to rip out and replace Huawei and ZTE networking gear

Save 20% on Tegic's sexy power bank using this coupon code

20%

Google's Pixel 3 is way too cheap for bargain hunters to care about its age right now