Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
Android Google Camera

Latest Android 12 beta may have outed Google Pixel 6 XL's 5x periscope telephoto lens

Anam Hamid
By
0
Latest Android 12 beta may have outed Google Pixel 6 XL's 5x periscope telephoto lens
The Google Pixel 6 XL will offer 5x optical zoom, according to code in the third beta of Android 12 which is currently being rolled out to Pixel handsets.

Until recently, Google's forthcoming high-end flagship was referred to as "Pixel 6 Pro," but documentation uploaded by Google for new Game Mode APIs kind of cemented that the maxed-out variant will use the XL moniker. It goes without saying that the standard model is named the Pixel 6.

Rumors and leaked renders have indicated that the Pixel 6 XL will come with a triple camera system, and while there seems to be consensus on the phone's 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide units, there are two camps when it comes to the telephoto unit, with one suggesting it will be a regular telephoto camera with a resolution of 48MP, and the other indicating it's going to be an 8MP periscope unit.


A video Google played during the 2021 I/O conference had indicated that a future Pixel phone would be capable of 5x zoom, and now, with the release of Android 12 beta 3, we are once again being reminded of the possibility.

XDA Developers has discovered code snippets in the updated Google Camera app (version 8.2.400) that points to a 5x “ultra tele” zoom option. The Pixel 5 does not have a telephoto lens and the Pixel 4's hardware is limited to 2x optical zoom, which can only mean that the option was added to the camera app for the Pixel 6 XL. The Pixel 6 is only expected to have a 50MP main and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

Pixel 6 rumored specs

Pixel lineup's camera hardware was clearly due for an upgrade, and with the Pixel 6, Google seems to be going all out. And it's not just the camera, as the series' other aspects appear equally exciting. For starters, they are going to have their own custom chipset, which the company has reportedly made in collaboration with Samsung.

The new phones are also rumored to get 120Hz screens, in-display fingerprint scanners, bigger batteries, and more storage than before. With these supposed specs, they sure have a shot at becoming one of the best phones of 2021.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Pixel 6 XL
Google Pixel 6 XL View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 12 spec rumors hint at a flagship killer
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Xiaomi Mi 12 spec rumors hint at a flagship killer
Dog owner shocked after autocorrect blunder said that the pet had died
by Alan Friedman,  1
Dog owner shocked after autocorrect blunder said that the pet had died
Cool new deal makes the Nokia 5.4 one of the best phones you can buy for under $200
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Cool new deal makes the Nokia 5.4 one of the best phones you can buy for under $200
-$70
FCC votes unanimously to pay $1.9 billion to rip out and replace Huawei and ZTE networking gear
by Alan Friedman,  7
FCC votes unanimously to pay $1.9 billion to rip out and replace Huawei and ZTE networking gear
Save 20% on Tegic's sexy power bank using this coupon code
by Alan Friedman,  1
Save 20% on Tegic's sexy power bank using this coupon code
20%
Google's Pixel 3 is way too cheap for bargain hunters to care about its age right now
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Google's Pixel 3 is way too cheap for bargain hunters to care about its age right now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless