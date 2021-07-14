Latest Android 12 beta may have outed Google Pixel 6 XL's 5x periscope telephoto lens0
Until recently, Google's forthcoming high-end flagship was referred to as "Pixel 6 Pro," but documentation uploaded by Google for new Game Mode APIs kind of cemented that the maxed-out variant will use the XL moniker. It goes without saying that the standard model is named the Pixel 6.
A video Google played during the 2021 I/O conference had indicated that a future Pixel phone would be capable of 5x zoom, and now, with the release of Android 12 beta 3, we are once again being reminded of the possibility.
XDA Developers has discovered code snippets in the updated Google Camera app (version 8.2.400) that points to a 5x “ultra tele” zoom option. The Pixel 5 does not have a telephoto lens and the Pixel 4's hardware is limited to 2x optical zoom, which can only mean that the option was added to the camera app for the Pixel 6 XL. The Pixel 6 is only expected to have a 50MP main and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.
Pixel 6 rumored specs
Pixel lineup's camera hardware was clearly due for an upgrade, and with the Pixel 6, Google seems to be going all out. And it's not just the camera, as the series' other aspects appear equally exciting. For starters, they are going to have their own custom chipset, which the company has reportedly made in collaboration with Samsung.
The new phones are also rumored to get 120Hz screens, in-display fingerprint scanners, bigger batteries, and more storage than before. With these supposed specs, they sure have a shot at becoming one of the best phones of 2021.
14 July Latest Android 12 beta may have outed Google Pixel 6 XL's 5x periscope telephoto lens
