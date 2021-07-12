$15/month 5G plan

 View

$15/month 5G plan

 View
Android Google

Google casually tells us its next high-end flagship will not be called the Pixel 6 Pro

Anam Hamid
By
4
Google casually tells us its next high-end flagship will not be called the Pixel 6 Pro
Although Google's next flagship smartphones are seemingly three months away, we know plenty about them already. Perhaps in preparation of its new phones, the Mountain View company has given Android the biggest makeover in years and has also been working on an in-house chip for them for quite some time.

Equally deserving of mention are the rumored camera upgrades coming to the Pixel 6 family. The standard 6.4-inches model is expected to come with a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide unit.
 
The bigger 6.71-inches variant will reportedly flaunt a triple camera array with a 50MP main shooter, a 48MP telephoto module, and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper. It will also allegedly have a 12MP selfie camera.

The new handsets are also likely to offer larger batteries, in-display fingerprint readers, and high refresh rates.

Rumors had claimed that the regular model would be known as the Pixel 6 and the higher-end model would be called the 6 Pro, which would have been out of character for Google. The company has sort of refuted those claims.

In the documentation for new Game Mode APIs released by Google, the names of the unreleased phones are mentioned and unless this is an error, they will be called Pixel 6 and 6 XL. This was first reported by XDA Developers.

Although this isn't exactly breaking news, it's still interesting to see Google rebuff rumors regarding a change in the naming scheme in the most subtlest of ways.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

You won't get these iOS 15 features if you have iPhones 7 to 11
by Daniel Petrov,  0
You won't get these iOS 15 features if you have iPhones 7 to 11
Mission Possible: iOS beta of WhatsApp now offers disappearing messages
by Alan Friedman,  1
Mission Possible: iOS beta of WhatsApp now offers disappearing messages
Google Pixel 6 Pro and its 122MP camera system: The 4-year wait for 4 new cameras
by Martin Filipov,  3
Google Pixel 6 Pro and its 122MP camera system: The 4-year wait for 4 new cameras
Over 100 Treasury cell phones wiped clean due to wrongly entered PIN
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Over 100 Treasury cell phones wiped clean due to wrongly entered PIN
S Pen Pro finally nearing release, some features will only be available on flagships like Z Fold 3
by Anam Hamid,  0
S Pen Pro finally nearing release, some features will only be available on flagships like Z Fold 3
All of Amazon's best kid-friendly Fire tablets and Echo devices are on sale at big discounts
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
All of Amazon's best kid-friendly Fire tablets and Echo devices are on sale at big discounts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless