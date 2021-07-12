Google casually tells us its next high-end flagship will not be called the Pixel 6 Pro



Equally deserving of mention are the rumored camera upgrades coming to the Pixel 6 family. The standard 6.4-inches model is expected to come with a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide unit.



The bigger 6.71-inches variant will reportedly flaunt a triple camera array with a 50MP main shooter, a 48MP telephoto module, and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper. It will also allegedly have a 12MP selfie camera.



The new handsets are also likely to offer larger batteries, in-display fingerprint readers, and high refresh rates.



Rumors had claimed that the regular model would be known as the Pixel 6 and the higher-end model would be called the 6 Pro, which would have been out of character for Google. The company has sort of refuted those claims.



In the documentation for new Game Mode APIs released by Google, the names of the unreleased phones are mentioned and unless this is an error, they will be called Pixel 6 and 6 XL. This was first reported by XDA Developers



Although this isn't exactly breaking news, it's still interesting to see Google rebuff rumors regarding a change in the naming scheme in the most subtlest of ways.

