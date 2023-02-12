Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro high-enders hit their lowest ever prices (new and unlocked)
If you're a fan of the stock Android user experience, Google's stellar software support, as well as those neat camera tricks highlighted (yet again) before the "Big Game", it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out what you probably consider to be the best phones money can buy right now.
But if you can't afford the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro (even at their newly reduced prices in both unlocked and T-Mobile-specific variants), you're currently faced with a pretty tough choice. The slightly older and humbler Pixel 6a might seem like the obvious first alternative, especially at a very cool discount of its own, but then there are also the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to take into consideration.
These are naturally even older, having seen daylight back in the fall of 2021, but they're almost as good as their high-end successors, at least on paper. At $364.99 and $499.99 in entry-level configurations, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro may even provide better value than the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for certain buyers.
We're talking buyers who don't mind taking their business to Woot, the Amazon-owned e-tailer that sells the 2021-released Google Tensor powerhouses at these new all-time low prices with unlocked 5G support for all US carriers and full 1-year manufacturer warranties.
The compact 6.4-inch Pixel 6 can also be had for a very reasonable $389.99 for a limited time with 256 instead of 128 gigs of internal storage space, while the jumbo-sized 6.7-inch Pixel 6 Pro currently costs $509.99 in a similar variant... exclusively compatible with Verizon.
Across the board, this is a lot less than what you need to pay for a brand-new Pixel 7 or 7 Pro unit, and if you're willing to overlook a... not-very-small number of bugs and quality issues, you'll undoubtedly be pleased with pretty much everything else that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have to offer.
If for some reason you're not very keen to shop at Woot for a new phone, some of Amazon's own prices are actually comparable with the e-commerce giant's daughter at the time of this writing, but only if you're cool dealing with third-party sellers that may not be able to back their products with official manufacturer warranties.
