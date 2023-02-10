T-Mobile brings back its stellar Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro deals (with no trade-in)





By taking your business directly to T-Mobile , for instance, you can currently slash as much as $500 off the $599.99 and $899.99 list prices of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro powerhouses at the time of this writing sans jumping through too many hoops.

Google Pixel 7 5G, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, 6.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4,355mAh Battery, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Cameras, Multiple Colors, New Service Line and Monthly Payment Plan Required $501 off (83%) $99 /mo $599 99 Buy at T-Mobile Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 13, 6.7-Inch LTPO AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Cameras, Multiple Colors, New Service Line and Monthly Payment Plan Required $501 off (56%) $399 /mo $899 99 Buy at T-Mobile





All you need is a new line of service on a "qualifying" plan and a two-year monthly payment plan for your stock Android-running handset of choice, as well as a willingness to receive the aforementioned $500 discount in the form of monthly bill credits applied to your account over a period of two years.





There are no number port-ins or device trade-ins involved... necessarily, although if you do want to ditch your existing phone in favor of a brand-new Pixel 7 or 7 Pro, T-Mo can hook you up with an even higher discount of up to $600.





If these deals happen to sound familiar, that's probably because they're 100 percent identical to the "Un-carrier's" Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch promotions from way back in October 2022.





So why are we talking about them again? It's simple - because they've been gone for a minute, returning just in time for the perfect day to show a loved one how much you care about them.









T-Mobile's revived discounts with no trade-in, in case you're wondering, are a lot higher than what Verizon and AT&T currently offer, especially as far as the jumbo-sized Pixel 7 Pro is concerned.



