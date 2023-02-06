Best Buy outdoes itself (and everyone else) with up to $300 Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro discounts









Discounted by $100 and $150 respectively a number of times in the last couple of months, the Tensor G2-powered Pixel 7 and 7 Pro can be yours right now for as much as $200 and $300 less than usual.

Google Pixel 7 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors, Carrier Activation Required ($100 Discount Without Activation) $200 off (33%) $399 $599 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors, Carrier Activation Required ($150 Discount Without Activation) $300 off (33%) $599 $899 Buy at BestBuy





Yes, the 6.7-inch Google Pixel 7 Pro powerhouse is down to only $599 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration... with upfront carrier activation at Best Buy. You'll have to meet the same key requirement to get the non-Pro 6.3-inch Pixel 7 at $399 instead of its $599 list price with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room of its own... or you can settle for a $100 discount with no strings attached.





The Pixel 7 Pro is similarly reduced by $150 with absolutely no special conditions and no hoops to jump through, but seeing as how you're likely to use the device on one of the nation's largest mobile network operators anyway, you might as well activate it right off the bat and maximize your savings.





Even if you're not necessarily a big fan of the "pure Google" mobile software experience, it's hard to argue with the incredible overall value delivered by these bad boys at these new all-time low prices.





After all, you're undeniably looking at two of the best camera phones out there, and their battery life, screen quality, and raw speed are certainly not bad either. Then you have the stellar software support and, well, the occasional bug and system instability, although you're definitely not looking at any major deal breakers in that department this time around.



