Google spiced up the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro with a new design and the in-house Tensor chip and while that did help the phones become one of the best Android handsets , they have racked up a reputation as one of the most bug-prone devices around. Per a new report, Google Pixel users have had enough and many of them are ready to jump ship to another brand.





TradingPlatform’s Edith Reads says that according to an analysis her company company conducted, Google's Pixel devices have plunged drastically in popularity and as many as 36 percent of the owners are considering ditching the company for another manufacturer.





The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launched to good reviews but have been the target of many bugs since their launch in October, leading to problems with the display, fingerprint sensor , and connectivity.





While many of those issues have been solved , some continue to irk users, particularly those that stem from hardware components. For instance, although Google has rolled out updates to address the slow fingerprint scanner, it's still not as fast as other Android handsets and that's apparently because the company went for an optical fingerprint sensor instead of the faster ultrasonic variety. That explains why the budget Pixel 6a has been equipped with a new fingerprint scanner.





The Pixel 6 also charges slower than competing devices . While that's frustrating enough on its own, it also doesn't help that Google had given the impression that the phone supported maximum charging speeds of 30W, whereas in reality it doesn't go beyond 22W.





Other than that, there are a couple of purely software-based issues that have not been addressed yet, such as the phones automatically rejecting calls from contacts and Android Auto not recognizing the Pixel 6.





Having said all that, not all of these problems affect all users. In fact, for some, they might be minor inconveniences. Yours truly's sibling has the Pixel 6 and while they were worried about any possible bugs after they ordered the handset, they can't stop raving about its camera now, which is what Google phones are primarily famous for.





And don't just take my word for it. Google revealed in February that the Pixel 6 helped it break quarterly sales record in Q4 2021. More recently, in May, the company said that it And don't just take my word for it. Google revealed in February that the Pixel 6 helped it break quarterly sales record in Q4 2021. More recently, in May, the company said that it sold better than the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4 did.





Of course, Pixel phones are still behind established names like Samsung Galaxy and Apple iPhone in terms of sales, but they are surely gaining ground.





TradingPlatforms is not onto something. In May, it was reported that the Pixel 6 was That's not to sayis not onto something. In May, it was reported that the Pixel 6 was not doing well at carrier stores and the company was forced to run internal promotions to boost sales of the handsets.





So, as the report suggests, Google must step up quality control and take a head-on approach to bugs to ensure that it doesn't lose whatever little market share it has accumulated to rivals.