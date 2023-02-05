Enjoy top-tier performance and camera of Pixel 6a for new low of $249





Google bestowed the Pixel 6a with high-end features usually reserved for pricey phones. The Pixel 6a's biggest strength is the in-house Tensor chip which also powers the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The chipset chews through all sorts of tasks with ease and doesn't buckle under the weight of multitasking.





The Tensor is an AI-centric chip that boosts camera and speech recognition capabilities. So, even though the Pixel 6a doesn't have the same camera hardware as the Pixel 6, the results are comparable.





The dual camera array with 12.2MP main and 12MP ultrawide shooters takes impressive photos. The Pixel 6a also has a night mode, unlike most other phones in this price range. This gives it an edge over other mid-tier phones when lighting conditions are not ideal.





Google Pixel 6a 6.1 inches OLED screen | Google Tensor chip | 12.2MP + 12MP rear cameras | 4,410mAh battery $200 off (45%) $249 $449 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 6a 6.1 inches OLED screen | Google Tensor chip | 12.2MP + 12MP rear cameras | 4,410mAh battery $150 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





The phone has a 6.1 inches screen which is large enough for most needs but still a comfortable size. It's an OLED panel, so Google didn't cheap out by going for an LCD panel. The device packs a 4,410mAh battery and you can expect it to last all day.





The Pixel 6a will get five years of software support from Google. This means you will be under no pressure to replace it before 2027.





The 128GB Pixel 6a has a street price of $449 but Best Buy is currently selling it for $249, after a chunky discount of $200. This is the lowest it has ever gone and we think it's irresistible at this price.





You'll have to activate the phone today to get this price. If you are not up for that, can still save $150 on the phone. Amazon has also marked the phone down by $150.



