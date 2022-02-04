 Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are deeply discounted at last with no trade-in needed - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Deals

Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are deeply discounted at last with no trade-in needed

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are deeply discounted at last with no trade-in needed
Prior to today, you could easily count the good Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals offered by the biggest US retailers and carriers since Google unveiled its latest high-end phones back in October 2021 on the fingers of one (human) hand.

Of course, one of the main reasons why the world's first Tensor-powered handsets have been so rarely (and modestly) discounted is their reasonable starting prices. The non-Pro 6.4-inch model in particular is already hard to argue with as an affordable $600 option, eclipsing the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE in many key areas.

If you agree with that assessment of the Pixel 6 and its direct competition, we're veeeery curious what you'll have to say about T-Mobile's new and totally unprecedented promotion. Beginning today, the "Un-carrier's" new and existing subscribers will be able to get this 5G-enabled bad boy at a measly $99 simply by adding a line of wireless service on an "eligible" plan and committing to 24 monthly installments.

Get the Pixel 6 at $99 right here



When we say "simply", we obviously mean that there are absolutely no other special conditions you need to meet to save a whopping (and, again, unprecedented) 500 bucks in the form of monthly bill credits. 

That's right, device trade-ins are now out of the equation (finally!), and of course, the same goes for number port-ins. If you're an Android power user unwilling to settle for a 90Hz screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 8 gigs of RAM, and just two amazing rear-facing cameras, fret not, as T-Mobile can also hook you up with the ultra-high-end Pixel 6 Pro at a $500 discount.

Check out the hot new Pixel 6 Pro deal here



That's going to leave you on the hook for monthly payments totaling $399 (after bill credits), which is definitely an incredibly low price for a 6.7-inch giant with a state-of-the-art 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, 12GB memory count, and three outstanding rear shooters in tow, including a 48MP telephoto sensor.

As always, Magenta's generosity is unbeatable, which explains its continuously growing subscriber numbers in the face of security scandals and damning customer service reports.

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro
Nov 03, 2021, 10:01 AM, by Preslav Kateliev
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Google Pixel 6: what to expect
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Google Pixel 6: what to expect
Jan 31, 2022, 3:05 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6 Pro: what to expect
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6 Pro: what to expect
Jan 16, 2022, 6:43 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5: Everything is new!
vs
vs
Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5: Everything is new!
Nov 15, 2021, 8:49 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Google Pixel 6 vs Apple iPhone 13
featured
vs
featured
vs
Google Pixel 6 vs Apple iPhone 13
Nov 08, 2021, 4:27 AM, by Victor Hristov
Google Pixel 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S21
vs
vs
Google Pixel 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S21
Nov 08, 2021, 1:32 AM, by Iskra Petrova

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$19 Special Verizon 8%off $549 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.7
$37 Special BestBuy $899 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Brief new report brings more iPhone SE 3 bad news (and some good news)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Brief new report brings more iPhone SE 3 bad news (and some good news)
See which five new features Instagram is rumored to be working on
by Preslav Mladenov,  2
See which five new features Instagram is rumored to be working on
Prepare yourself, Amazon Prime will cost more after March 25
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Prepare yourself, Amazon Prime will cost more after March 25
A woman ended up with soap instead of an iPhone 13 Pro Max
by Iskren Gaidarov,  3
A woman ended up with soap instead of an iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple's AirPods Max get a big new discount for a limited time (brand-new with warranty)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's AirPods Max get a big new discount for a limited time (brand-new with warranty)
-$115
OnePlus 10 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Pixel 6 Pro: Camera Comparison
by Victor Hristov,  3
OnePlus 10 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Pixel 6 Pro: Camera Comparison
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless