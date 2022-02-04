Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are deeply discounted at last with no trade-in needed





Of course, one of the main reasons why the world's first Tensor-powered handsets have been so rarely (and modestly) discounted is their reasonable starting prices. The non-Pro 6.4-inch model in particular is already hard to argue with as an affordable $600 option, eclipsing the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE in many key areas.





If you agree with that assessment of the Pixel 6 and its direct competition, we're veeeery curious what you'll have to say about T-Mobile's new and totally unprecedented promotion. Beginning today, the "Un-carrier's" new and existing subscribers will be able to get this 5G-enabled bad boy at a measly $99 simply by adding a line of wireless service on an "eligible" plan and committing to 24 monthly installments.













When we say "simply", we obviously mean that there are absolutely no other special conditions you need to meet to save a whopping (and, again, unprecedented) 500 bucks in the form of monthly bill credits.





That's right, device trade-ins are now out of the equation (finally!), and of course, the same goes for number port-ins. If you're an Android power user unwilling to settle for a 90Hz screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 8 gigs of RAM, and just two amazing rear-facing cameras, fret not, as T-Mobile can also hook you up with the ultra-high-end Pixel 6 Pro at a $500 discount.













That's going to leave you on the hook for monthly payments totaling $399 (after bill credits), which is definitely an incredibly low price for a 6.7-inch giant with a state-of-the-art 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, 12GB memory count, and three outstanding rear shooters in tow, including a 48MP telephoto sensor.









