Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are deeply discounted at last with no trade-in needed

Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are deeply discounted at last with no trade-in needed1
Of course, one of the main reasons why the world's first Tensor-powered handsets have been so rarely (and modestly) discounted is their reasonable starting prices. The non-Pro 6.4-inch model in particular is already hard to argue with as an affordable $600 option, eclipsing the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE in many key areas.
If you agree with that assessment of the Pixel 6 and its direct competition, we're veeeery curious what you'll have to say about T-Mobile's new and totally unprecedented promotion. Beginning today, the "Un-carrier's" new and existing subscribers will be able to get this 5G-enabled bad boy at a measly $99 simply by adding a line of wireless service on an "eligible" plan and committing to 24 monthly installments.
Get the Pixel 6 at $99 right here
When we say "simply", we obviously mean that there are absolutely no other special conditions you need to meet to save a whopping (and, again, unprecedented) 500 bucks in the form of monthly bill credits.
That's right, device trade-ins are now out of the equation (finally!), and of course, the same goes for number port-ins. If you're an Android power user unwilling to settle for a 90Hz screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 8 gigs of RAM, and just two amazing rear-facing cameras, fret not, as T-Mobile can also hook you up with the ultra-high-end Pixel 6 Pro at a $500 discount.
Check out the hot new Pixel 6 Pro deal here
That's going to leave you on the hook for monthly payments totaling $399 (after bill credits), which is definitely an incredibly low price for a 6.7-inch giant with a state-of-the-art 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, 12GB memory count, and three outstanding rear shooters in tow, including a 48MP telephoto sensor.
As always, Magenta's generosity is unbeatable, which explains its continuously growing subscriber numbers in the face of security scandals and damning customer service reports.