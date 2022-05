Pixel 6 pushes Google into UK top 5, but Samsung and Apple continue to rule

The Apple-Samsung duopoly is strong in the UK

Ahead of Google in the UK market were Oppo and HMD Global (Nokia). The former shipped 205,900 units and commanded a 4.2% share, whereas the latter was ahead by a small margin with 210,700 units and a 4.3% share.Ultimately, though, the UK market is dominated by the Apple-Samsung duopoly. The two brands accounted for a combined market share of 80.3% in the first quarter of 2022, up from 75% at the start of 2021 thanks to Samsung’s strong performance. It’s also noted that Samsung and Apple generated 89% of revenue.The South Korean manufacturer shipped 1.58 million smartphones in the UK, up from 900,000 units. Its performance wasn’t detailed, although the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S22 launches are presumed to have played an important role. Apple , on the other hand, boasted a 48.4% market share. That’s down year-on-year, likely because of the iPhone 12’s delayed launch and demand. Nevertheless, total shipments did increase to 2.4 million units as the overall UK market returned to growth following a period of strict lockdowns in 2021.