 Google has the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on sale at $200 off with no trade-in

Deals

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
If you're a hardcore Google fan with little to no interest in signing up for either T-Mobile or Verizon service, something tells us you'll be delighted to hear about the latest deal on the company's high-end Pixel 6 and 6 Pro handsets.

This is not available through the search giant's main US e-store, but new Google Fi customers can also combine the super-rare discount with the carrier's recently improved unlimited plans. Big G's MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) is known for its wireless industry-leading device unlocking policies as well, which means you won't need to stay in one place for a very long time if you do decide to take advantage of the hot new $200 markdown.

Check out the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals here



On the not so bright side of things, you will have to port in an existing number from a different carrier to qualify for the presumably limited-time Google Fi promotion and get a chance to buy the 5G-enabled Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for $399 and $699 respectively instead of their $599 and $899 list prices.

While certainly a little inconvenient, this special condition is nowhere near as big of a hassle as the device trade-ins often required by many carriers and even Google itself to score these types of discounts. To be perfectly clear, you don't need to trade anything in here, and in addition to being a new Fi subscriber, you will only have to keep the qualifying phone of your choice active for 120 consecutive days to meet all of the deal's requirements.

At $399, the 6.4-inch Pixel 6 is truly an unbeatable bargain right now, absolutely crushing all of the best sub-$500 phones around (Google's own Pixel 5a mid-ranger included) in everything from raw power to battery life, software support, and perhaps most importantly, camera capabilities.

Of course, the same more or less goes for the 6.7-inch Pixel 6 Pro, which is undoubtedly one of the best Android phones in the world even at its regular price, shining among others with a silky smooth 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen, 12 gigs of RAM (as standard), and a 48MP telephoto sensor that vastly enhances the versatility of this bad boy's rear-facing camera system compared to the dual 50 + 12MP shooters on the back of the non-Pro model.

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.8
$599 Special BestBuy $19 Special Verizon Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.2
Deal Special Amazon $899 Special BestBuy $37 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12
