Google has the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on sale at $200 off with no trade-in





This is not available through the search giant's main US e-store, but new Google Fi customers can also combine the super-rare discount with the carrier's recently improved unlimited plans . Big G's MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) is known for its wireless industry-leading device unlocking policies as well, which means you won't need to stay in one place for a very long time if you do decide to take advantage of the hot new $200 markdown.













On the not so bright side of things, you will have to port in an existing number from a different carrier to qualify for the presumably limited-time Google Fi promotion and get a chance to buy the 5G-enabled Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for $399 and $699 respectively instead of their $599 and $899 list prices.





don't need to trade anything in here, and in addition to being a new Fi subscriber, you will only have to keep the qualifying phone of your choice active for 120 consecutive days to meet all of the deal's requirements. While certainly a little inconvenient, this special condition is nowhere near as big of a hassle as the device trade-ins often required by many carriers and even Google itself to score these types of discounts. To be perfectly clear, youneed to trade anything in here, and in addition to being a new Fi subscriber, you will only have to keep the qualifying phone of your choice active for 120 consecutive days to meet all of the deal's requirements.





At $399, the 6.4-inch Pixel 6 is truly an unbeatable bargain right now, absolutely crushing all of the best sub-$500 phones around (Google's own Pixel 5a mid-ranger included) in everything from raw power to battery life, software support, and perhaps most importantly, camera capabilities.





Of course, the same more or less goes for the 6.7-inch Pixel 6 Pro, which is undoubtedly one of the best Android phones in the world even at its regular price, shining among others with a silky smooth 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen, 12 gigs of RAM (as standard), and a 48MP telephoto sensor that vastly enhances the versatility of this bad boy's rear-facing camera system compared to the dual 50 + 12MP shooters on the back of the non-Pro model.





