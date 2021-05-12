The global chip shortage has started to affect Samsung's best-selling phones
Samsung has delayed the global Galaxy A52 and A72 releases
The Elec is reporting that Samsung has been forced to delay the launch of its updated Galaxy A series in certain markets due to a lack of chips. The most affected models are the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, two of Samsung’s best-selling phones.
Even the United States, one of Samsung’s most important markets, has only received the Galaxy A52 5G — one of the best budget 5G phones. And that’s despite the Galaxy A72 being announced for the US at the same time.
Qualcomm’s CEO recently stated that in the best-case scenario the chip shortage would only last until the end of the year. But other sources believe it could continue through 2023.