Samsung Android

The global chip shortage has started to affect Samsung's best-selling phones

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 12, 2021, 7:22 AM
The global chip shortage has started to affect Samsung's best-selling phones
Samsung announced in March that it probably wouldn’t be releasing a new Galaxy Note in 2021 due to the global chip shortage. Now, the ongoing supply issues have started to impact the brand’s mid-range smartphones.

Samsung has delayed the global Galaxy A52 and A72 releases


The Elec is reporting that Samsung has been forced to delay the launch of its updated Galaxy A series in certain markets due to a lack of chips. The most affected models are the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, two of Samsung’s best-selling phones.

Sources claim that a global Galaxy A52 and A72 release was expected at the end of April. However, the mid-range devices are still only available in Europe and a handful of other markets.

Even the United States, one of Samsung’s most important markets, has only received the Galaxy A52 5G — one of the best budget 5G phones. And that’s despite the Galaxy A72 being announced for the US at the same time.

The global release has clearly been delayed, but perhaps more worrying is the fact that a new date still hasn’t been set. Samsung depends heavily on its affordable smartphones, so it’ll be interesting to see how the situation impacts shipment numbers in the coming quarters.

Qualcomm’s CEO recently stated that in the best-case scenario the chip shortage would only last until the end of the year. But other sources believe it could continue through 2023.

