Google's phenomenal Pixel 5a (5G) mid-ranger drops to a new all-time low price

That's largely Google's fault, of course, which very poorly distributed and weakly advertised this admittedly boring-looking 6.34-inch handset powered by a middling Snapdragon 765 processor.





But while the Pixel 5a (5G) is still not available in as many markets and from as many US carriers as the higher-end (and higher-priced) Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, there is one place where bargain hunters should definitely take a look right now.





We're talking about Google 's own Fi MVNO (mobile network virtual operator), which currently charges just $199 for a 128GB "Mostly Black" Pixel 5a 5G without requiring a device trade-in. There is, however, one important condition you'll have to meet to score this unprecedented $250 discount.













To the surprise of absolutely nobody the least bit familiar with these types of promotions, that's a number port-in, a process that will need to be initiated within 30 days of receiving your shipment confirmation email for your new "pure Google" phone with an OLED screen, 6GB RAM count, and IP67 water-resistant build in tow.













