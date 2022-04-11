Google's phenomenal Pixel 5a (5G) mid-ranger drops to a new all-time low price

Google's phenomenal Pixel 5a (5G) mid-ranger drops to a new all-time low price0
That's largely Google's fault, of course, which very poorly distributed and weakly advertised this admittedly boring-looking 6.34-inch handset powered by a middling Snapdragon 765 processor.
But while the Pixel 5a (5G) is still not available in as many markets and from as many US carriers as the higher-end (and higher-priced) Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, there is one place where bargain hunters should definitely take a look right now.
We're talking about Google's own Fi MVNO (mobile network virtual operator), which currently charges just $199 for a 128GB "Mostly Black" Pixel 5a 5G without requiring a device trade-in. There is, however, one important condition you'll have to meet to score this unprecedented $250 discount.
Check out the deal here
To the surprise of absolutely nobody the least bit familiar with these types of promotions, that's a number port-in, a process that will need to be initiated within 30 days of receiving your shipment confirmation email for your new "pure Google" phone with an OLED screen, 6GB RAM count, and IP67 water-resistant build in tow.
That obviously also means this is a deal catering exclusively to new Google Fi customers, just like the $500 discount available for Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra buyers at the time of this writing. Unfortunately, existing subscribers get no Pixel 5a (5G) price cuts whatsoever, but on the bright side, new customers are also looking at better-than-ever plans starting this past weekend.
In case you're wondering, this thing has been on sale at special prices under similar conditions a couple of times before, but never quite so incredibly cheap.
