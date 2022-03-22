 Pixel 5a, Pixel 5, and Pixel 4a 5G won't be getting C-Band support in the US - PhoneArena

Google 5G

Pixel 5a, Pixel 5, and Pixel 4a 5G won't be getting C-Band support in the US

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Pixel 5a, Pixel 5, and Pixel 4a 5G won't be getting C-Band support in the US
Google has just launched the Pixel March Feature drop, bringing Verizon's C-Band 5G network to the Pixel 6 series. However, 9to5Google reports that older Pixel models won't be getting the new C-Band spectrum connectivity, despite the Pixel 5 being listed previously on Verizon as compatible with it.

Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, and Pixel 4a 5G won't be getting C-Band 5G


The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now certified for C-Band 5G, as we reported earlier, but unfortunately, older Google Pixel phones won't be getting support for Verizon's mid-band spectrum. The C-Band 5G spectrum slots in-between the Sub-6 and mmWave 5G, and is now included in Verizon's Ultra-wideband 5G network. C-Band is not as fast as mmWave 5G; however, it is way better in terms of connectivity and availability.

Unfortunately, though, Google has announced the Pixel 5a and earlier 5G Pixel phones won't be getting C-Band support in the US. It is unclear whether this will change in the future, but it is not very likely it will. In the announcement, Google does underline that the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a 5G will still continue to have access to the Sub 6 and mmWave services, of course, based on your carrier, plan, and location.

There could be some confusion on that because earlier, Verizon had previously listed the Pixel 5 as being eligible for C-Band with a software update (back in January). However, Verizon now lists it as a non-eligible device.

The Pixel 5 does have the necessary hardware to support C-Band (which was approved by the FCC earlier in 2021), and things might still be different in other countries. It depends on your carrier and country if your 5G-enabled Pixel will have C-Band, as Google has stated that you need to check if C-Band is accessible for your device here.

