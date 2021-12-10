Notification Center

Android Deals Google 5G

Google's Pixel 5a 5G Black Friday deal is back with a bang

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Google's Pixel 5a 5G Black Friday deal is back with a bang
Rumored at one point to have been cancelled altogether, the 5G-enabled Pixel 5a got a limited release instead in just a couple of markets back in August. Quickly forgotten by a lot of Android purists as the surprisingly affordable Pixel 6 entered the picture in October, the Snapdragon 765 mid-ranger returned to the spotlight during Google's extended Black Friday 2021 celebrations.

While the year's biggest shopping days are obviously behind us now, the unlocked Pixel 5a with 5G is once again available at a special price from the official US Google Store. Said $399 price just so happens to reflect the same $50 discount as a couple of weeks ago, and although that may not sound like much, it's clearly the most you can save this holiday season on this particular model.

Check out the new deal here



Keep in mind that the 6.34-inch handset earned glowing reviews at its $449 MSRP, arguably delivering some of the best bang for your buck among the top phones under $500 right now. We're talking 5G speeds, decent processing power, outstanding camera performance (for that price bracket), stellar battery life, and above all of course, unrivaled software support.

Upgraded to Android 12 from day one of commercial availability, the mid-end device is guaranteed to receive another two timely OS promotions in 2022 and 2023, and depending on exactly when Android 15 will be released in 2024, the Pixel 5a 5G could well get that distant goodie pack too alongside the Pixel 7 and 8.

Coated in a single black hue, the stock Android-running smartphone is definitely not a looker, but the all-aluminum build makes it feel nice and sturdy in the hand while essentially guaranteeing long-time durability as well. 

Somewhat surprisingly, the revived Pixel 5a 5G Google Store holiday promo is technically scheduled to run all the way through December 26, although depending on demand, the search giant's presumably limited inventory could be wiped out a lot sooner. In other words, you may want to hurry, especially if you're dreaming of a white Christmas and timely delivery by then. For now, you can also take advantage of free two-day shipping with promo code "2DAYHOLIDAY", but something tells us that's not going to last very long.

