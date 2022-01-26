Rare deal makes Google's outstanding Pixel 5a 5G mid-ranger cheaper than ever

Rare deal makes Google's outstanding Pixel 5a 5G mid-ranger cheaper than ever1
Make no mistake, however, this Snapdragon 765 mid-ranger is well worth a spot on that list thanks to its stellar software support, very capable dual rear-facing camera system, solid battery life, and of course, reasonable $449 price.
Check out the hot new deal here
Yes, the Pixel 5a 5G can be yours for just $299 right now, and all you need to do to get in on the latest (and greatest) Google deal is agree to use the search giant's Fi wireless service for 90 consecutive days.
As far as we can tell, there are absolutely no other strings attached or strict requirements to meet, which is obviously the same thing you could have said about the $100 price cut offered by Google through its MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) back in November for Black Friday 2021.
Granted, an undoubtedly improved Pixel 6a 5G is now relatively nearby on the horizon, but with big camera and processing power upgrades reportedly in the pipeline, that particular mid-end device is unlikely to come anywhere close to the $299 mark in 2022.