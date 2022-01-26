Rare deal makes Google's outstanding Pixel 5a 5G mid-ranger cheaper than ever





Make no mistake, however, this Snapdragon 765 mid-ranger is well worth a spot on that list thanks to its stellar software support, very capable dual rear-facing camera system, solid battery life, and of course, reasonable $449 price.





But what if you could spend a nice 150 bucks less than that without jumping through (too many) hoops? How hard would it be for stock Android-loving bargain hunters to turn down this bad boy then? Well, the time has come for everyone to try to answer that serious and no longer hypothetical question.













Yes, the Pixel 5a 5G can be yours for just $299 right now, and all you need to do to get in on the latest (and greatest) Google deal is agree to use the search giant's Fi wireless service for 90 consecutive days.





The outstanding and completely unprecedented promotion here is good for both new and existing Google Fi subscribers, the only difference being that those from the former category will have to port in a number from another carrier to qualify for the instant $150 discount automatically applied during your checkout process.





As far as we can tell, there are absolutely no other strings attached or strict requirements to meet, which is obviously the same thing you could have said about the $100 price cut offered by Google through its MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) back in November for Black Friday 2021









New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up