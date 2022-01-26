Notification Center

Deals

Rare deal makes Google's outstanding Pixel 5a 5G mid-ranger cheaper than ever

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
Rare deal makes Google's outstanding Pixel 5a 5G mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Due to its terribly limited availability and belated release just a couple of months ahead of the high-end Pixel 6 duo, the 6.34-inch Pixel 5a was essentially doomed right off the bat to be constantly overlooked by folks shopping for the best budget 5G phones out there.

Make no mistake, however, this Snapdragon 765 mid-ranger is well worth a spot on that list thanks to its stellar software support, very capable dual rear-facing camera system, solid battery life, and of course, reasonable $449 price.

But what if you could spend a nice 150 bucks less than that without jumping through (too many) hoops? How hard would it be for stock Android-loving bargain hunters to turn down this bad boy then? Well, the time has come for everyone to try to answer that serious and no longer hypothetical question.

Check out the hot new deal here



Yes, the Pixel 5a 5G can be yours for just $299 right now, and all you need to do to get in on the latest (and greatest) Google deal is agree to use the search giant's Fi wireless service for 90 consecutive days.

The outstanding and completely unprecedented promotion here is good for both new and existing Google Fi subscribers, the only difference being that those from the former category will have to port in a number from another carrier to qualify for the instant $150 discount automatically applied during your checkout process.

As far as we can tell, there are absolutely no other strings attached or strict requirements to meet, which is obviously the same thing you could have said about the $100 price cut offered by Google through its MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) back in November for Black Friday 2021.

Granted, an undoubtedly improved Pixel 6a 5G is now relatively nearby on the horizon, but with big camera and processing power upgrades reportedly in the pipeline, that particular mid-end device is unlikely to come anywhere close to the $299 mark in 2022.

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5a: main differences
vs
vs
Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5a: main differences
Nov 08, 2021, 1:06 AM, by Iskra Petrova
Google Pixel 5a vs Apple iPhone SE: which one should you choose?
vs
vs
Google Pixel 5a vs Apple iPhone SE: which one should you choose?
Sep 09, 2021, 2:29 PM, by Victor Hristov
Google Pixel 5a vs Pixel 5: What's different?
vs
vs
Google Pixel 5a vs Pixel 5: What's different?
Sep 08, 2021, 2:00 PM, by Victor Hristov
Google Pixel 5a battery test results: monster in disguise
featured
featured
Google Pixel 5a battery test results: monster in disguise
Sep 10, 2021, 11:59 AM, by Victor Hristov

