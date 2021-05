Video from Google shows an unreleased Pixel smartphone

The device in question appears to be a white variant of the The device in question appears to be a white variant of the Pixel 4a . Like the Clearly White Pixel 3a , it has an orange power button.







The Pixel 4a was delayed by months due to the pandemic. At launch, only the Just Black variant was available. A few months later, a Barely Blue option was also released. Maybe Google had originally planned to release a white model as well but decided to drop it because of production challenges posed by the pandemic.





The Pixel 4a is one of the best affordable phones around. We are unlikely to see the alleged Clearly White model as Google is now gearing up to launch the Pixel 5a , which will probably be announced in August. It will have a very limited release

An unreleased Google Pixel smartphone was spotted on the Instagram story of Made By Google, reports. The story has now expired, but the outlet has shared a screenshot that shows the phone.