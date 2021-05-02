Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Google

Video from Google shows an unreleased Pixel smartphone

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
May 02, 2021, 4:18 PM
Video from Google shows an unreleased Pixel smartphone
An unreleased Google Pixel smartphone was spotted on the Instagram story of Made By Google, reports Android Authority. The story has now expired, but the outlet has shared a screenshot that shows the phone.

The device in question appears to be a white variant of the Pixel 4a. Like the Clearly White Pixel 3a, it has an orange power button.


The Pixel 4a was delayed by months due to the pandemic. At launch, only the Just Black variant was available. A few months later, a Barely Blue option was also released. Maybe Google had originally planned to release a white model as well but decided to drop it because of production challenges posed by the pandemic. 

The Pixel 4a is one of the best affordable phones around. We are unlikely to see the alleged Clearly White model as Google is now gearing up to launch the Pixel 5a, which will probably be announced in August. It will have a very limited release.
 
The phone will apparently stay close to the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. It will reportedly also have the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip under the hood. Other details remain remain scarce at this point, but it appears that Google is disproportionately focused on the Pixel 6 and 6 XL - which are rumored to feature a 5nm in-house chipset and the Ultra-wideband tech, amongst other upgrades - and its first foldable handset.

Related phones

Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

9.0
$349 Special B&HPhoto $349 Special Target Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
iPad Pro 2021 price, preorder, best deals
Popular stories
EU: Apple is in breach of competition law; could be fined up to $27 billion
Popular stories
Huawei's market share in China has halved in under a year
Popular stories
Apple itself leaks the apparent release date for the new 5G iPad Pro (2021) models

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile to retire Wi-Fi Calling on select devices come May 31
Popular stories
Google presumably testing UWB tech on the Pixel 6
Popular stories
AT&T's hot new 5G plan destroys T-Mobile's best alternative... for a change
Popular stories
Here's why Apple iPhone users need to install Signal even if they don't use it
Popular stories
Will Triskaidekaphobia force Apple to make changes to this year's 5G iPhone line?
Popular stories
Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto G20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless