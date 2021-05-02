Video from Google shows an unreleased Pixel smartphone
The device in question appears to be a white variant of the Pixel 4a. Like the Clearly White Pixel 3a, it has an orange power button.
The Pixel 4a was delayed by months due to the pandemic. At launch, only the Just Black variant was available. A few months later, a Barely Blue option was also released. Maybe Google had originally planned to release a white model as well but decided to drop it because of production challenges posed by the pandemic.
The Pixel 4a is one of the best affordable phones around. We are unlikely to see the alleged Clearly White model as Google is now gearing up to launch the Pixel 5a, which will probably be announced in August. It will have a very limited release.
The phone will apparently stay close to the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. It will reportedly also have the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip under the hood. Other details remain remain scarce at this point, but it appears that Google is disproportionately focused on the Pixel 6 and 6 XL - which are rumored to feature a 5nm in-house chipset and the Ultra-wideband tech, amongst other upgrades - and its first foldable handset.