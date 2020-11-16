Google Pixel 4a no longer comes in just one solemn color



leaked renders had implied. Other than that, it's identical to the Just Black model and has the same specs, which means it features a 5.81 inches screen, the Snapdragon 730G, a 12.2 MP rear camera, and a 3,140mAh battery. The phone offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.



Pixel 4a is a limited edition phone and is only available in the US, though CNET reports that it will arrive in Japan later this year. The handset comes unlocked and carries the same $349 price tag as the black model.





The phone can be bought at the Google Store 'while supplies last.'







Pixel 4a is LTE-only and it offers neither water resistance nor wireless charging



review , we found that the handset has the best-in-class camera and it's an overall great device if you are in the market for a midranger.



3 million units combined of the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), and Pixel 5 this year. It was reported earlier that the company might adjust production volume if the market response is positive, and we wonder if the launch of the Barely Blue model has something to do with that.



Alternatively, the company might be trying to boost the sale of its phones during the holiday season by releasing a new variant. Either way, it's great news for consumers who were drawn to the Pixel 4a, but were put off by the lack of color choices.



