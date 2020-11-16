iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Android Google

Google Pixel 4a no longer comes in just one solemn color

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Nov 16, 2020, 3:21 PM
Google Pixel 4a no longer comes in just one solemn color
Remember the Barely Blue Google Pixel 4a that was apparently axed because of challenges posed by the pandemic? Well, Google has released it now.

The baby blue variant sports an orange power button, as leaked renders had implied. Other than that, it's identical to the Just Black model and has the same specs, which means it features a 5.81 inches screen, the Snapdragon 730G, a 12.2 MP rear camera, and a 3,140mAh battery. The phone offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. 

The Barely Blue Pixel 4a is a limited edition phone and is only available in the US, though CNET reports that it will arrive in Japan later this year. The handset comes unlocked and carries the same $349 price tag as the black model. 

The phone can be bought at the Google Store 'while supplies last.'


As you probably already know, the Pixel 4a is LTE-only and it offers neither water resistance nor wireless charging

In our review, we found that the handset has the best-in-class camera and it's an overall great device if you are in the market for a midranger.

Google's 2020 smartphones were severely delayed and the company is apparently only planning to manufacture 3 million units combined of the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), and Pixel 5 this year. It was reported earlier that the company might adjust production volume if the market response is positive, and we wonder if the launch of the Barely Blue model has something to do with that.

Alternatively, the company might be trying to boost the sale of its phones during the holiday season by releasing a new variant. Either way, it's great news for consumers who were drawn to the Pixel 4a, but were put off by the lack of color choices.

Related phones

Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$380 Special Verizon Deal Special Amazon $350 Special Bestbuy
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 11

