T-Mobile is officially all out of Google phones ahead of Pixel 4a launch
Meanwhile, Sprint's website is still showing product listings for the Pixel 3a, 3a XL, 4, 4 XL, and even 2018's Pixel 3 XL, but on closer inspection, you'll find that all color options of the 3a are out of stock, which was also the case almost a month back. Both the 3a XL and Pixel 4 can be ordered at the time of this writing in a single white hue from the soon-to-be-discontinued carrier, with white and black flavors of the 4 XL currently available in a 64GB storage configuration.
Similarly, Verizon only has one Pixel 4 and one Pixel 4 XL variant in stock online right now, with the 3a and 3a XL gone without a trace. Ironically, AT&T, which never sold Google's 2019 mid-rangers, still has plenty of Pixel 4 and 4 XL options up for grabs.
In case you're wondering what the heck is going on here, the honest answer is... we have no idea. While the Pixel 4a is undoubtedly around the corner, that certainly doesn't explain why all of Google's 2019 phones have to go so soon. The 4a can definitely coexist with, say, the Pixel 4 XL, especially after Google decided against releasing a jumbo-sized version of its next mid-ranger.
Of course, one could make the assumption Pixel phones have proven so unpopular that, say, T-Mobile is considering snubbing the 4a, but Google insists that's not the case, telling 9To5Google there are "no changes" to report in regards to its relationship with Magenta. We'll just have to wait and see about that, now, won't we?