T-Mobile is officially all out of Google phones ahead of Pixel 4a launch

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 06, 2020, 2:48 PM
T-Mobile is officially all out of Google phones ahead of Pixel 4a launch
Google is probably one of the least successful smartphone manufacturers that sells its in-house mobile devices through all "big four" US carriers, but curiously enough, said carriers don't seem particularly interested in boosting the popularity of the search giant's 2019-released Pixels anymore.

You might remember that T-Mobile pulled the Pixel 4 XL plug out of nowhere almost two whole months ago, which instantly led to speculation of an imminent Pixel 4a announcement that's still yet to happen. Several weeks later, we noticed the Pixel 3a had gone missing from Verizon's official website, while Magenta also decided to leave the 3a XL in the lurch.

As reported by 9To5Google, things appear to have escalated since then, as T-Mo no longer sells a single Google-made handset online. No baby Pixel 4, no 5.6-inch Pixel 3a, no nothing. For what it's worth, the nation's third-largest wireless service provider claims Pixel devices are still available in its physical stores, although unnamed sources tell the aforementioned publication that T-Mobile retail locations cannot order additional inventory anymore, which means whatever's left in stock could disappear before long as well.

Meanwhile, Sprint's website is still showing product listings for the Pixel 3a, 3a XL, 4, 4 XL, and even 2018's Pixel 3 XL, but on closer inspection, you'll find that all color options of the 3a are out of stock, which was also the case almost a month back. Both the 3a XL and Pixel 4 can be ordered at the time of this writing in a single white hue from the soon-to-be-discontinued carrier, with white and black flavors of the 4 XL currently available in a 64GB storage configuration.

Similarly, Verizon only has one Pixel 4 and one Pixel 4 XL variant in stock online right now, with the 3a and 3a XL gone without a trace. Ironically, AT&T, which never sold Google's 2019 mid-rangers, still has plenty of Pixel 4 and 4 XL options up for grabs.

In case you're wondering what the heck is going on here, the honest answer is... we have no idea. While the Pixel 4a is undoubtedly around the corner, that certainly doesn't explain why all of Google's 2019 phones have to go so soon. The 4a can definitely coexist with, say, the Pixel 4 XL, especially after Google decided against releasing a jumbo-sized version of its next mid-ranger.

Of course, one could make the assumption Pixel phones have proven so unpopular that, say, T-Mobile is considering snubbing the 4a, but Google insists that's not the case, telling 9To5Google there are "no changes" to report in regards to its relationship with Magenta. We'll just have to wait and see about that, now, won't we?

Related phones

Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.4
 Based on 5 Reviews
$565 Pixel 4 on
$450 Google Pixel 4 on
  • Display 5.7 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.8
 Based on 5 Reviews
$599 Pixel 4 XL on
$700 Google Pixel 4 XL on
$550 Google Pixel 4 XL on
  • Display 6.3 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3080 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 3a View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$360 Pixel 3a on
$360 Google Pixel 3a on
  • Display 5.6 inches
    2220 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 3a XL
Google Pixel 3a XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 2 Reviews
$380 Google Pixel 3a XL on
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10

