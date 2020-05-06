T-Mobile is officially all out of Google phones ahead of Pixel 4a launch









As reported by 9To5Google , things appear to have escalated since then, as T-Mo no longer sells a single Google-made handset online. No baby Pixel 4 , no 5.6-inch Pixel 3a , no nothing. For what it's worth, the nation's third-largest wireless service provider claims Pixel devices are still available in its physical stores, although unnamed sources tell the aforementioned publication that T-Mobile retail locations cannot order additional inventory anymore, which means whatever's left in stock could disappear before long as well.

















Of course, one could make the assumption Pixel phones have proven so unpopular that, say, T-Mobile is considering snubbing the 4a, but Google insists that's not the case, telling 9To5Google there are "no changes" to report in regards to its relationship with Magenta. We'll just have to wait and see about that, now, won't we?



