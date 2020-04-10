US carriers are starting to run out of Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL inventory
After all, the Pixel 4a looked largely ready for primetime in prototype form exactly one month ago, not to mention credible photographs of retail boxes are already making the rounds online. Adding fuel to the speculation fire, Verizon appears to have silently discontinued the 5.6-inch Google Pixel 3a while listing both the "Just Black" and "Purple-ish" flavors of the jumbo-sized 3a XL as "out of stock" on its official website.
Meanwhile, the 6-inch Pixel 3a XL is also nowhere to be found on T-Mobile's website, although the "Un-carrier" does still have the baby 3a in stock in a single black hue at the time of this writing. Furthermore, while the 3a XL can still be purchased from Sprint, T-Mo's new daughter operator no longer has any Pixel 3a inventory available.
Keeping in mind that the mid-rangers were never sold directly by AT&T (for some reason) and that they continue to be available from Google's own US e-store and authorized retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, we can't help but feel something's up. While we wouldn't like to venture any guesses on when we could see the Pixel 4a formally announced and commercially released stateside, we're fairly certain the moment you've all been waiting for is approaching fast.
Interestingly, T-Mobile also pulled the Pixel 4 XL plug last month, while Verizon seems to be running pretty low on inventory of the 6.3-inch high-ender as well, which may or may not have something to do with the impending arrival of the mid-end 5.8-inch Pixel 4a.