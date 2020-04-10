T-Mobile Verizon Sprint Android Google

US carriers are starting to run out of Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL inventory

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 10, 2020, 8:01 AM
US carriers are starting to run out of Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL inventory
Google's next mid-range smartphone didn't leak in full quite as early as last year's Pixel 3a and 3a XL, but as of yesterday, we pretty much know everything there is to know about the as-yet unreleased Pixel 4a

What's not etched in stone for the time being is the handset's announcement date. It's safe to assume the search giant initially planned to unveil the 5.8-inch stock Android-running device at its traditional I/O developer conference on May 12, but with the event no longer scheduled to take place "in any capacity", you might be wondering if there's any reason for the company to wait another month.

After all, the Pixel 4a looked largely ready for primetime in prototype form exactly one month ago, not to mention credible photographs of retail boxes are already making the rounds online. Adding fuel to the speculation fire, Verizon appears to have silently discontinued the 5.6-inch Google Pixel 3a while listing both the "Just Black" and "Purple-ish" flavors of the jumbo-sized 3a XL as "out of stock" on its official website.

Meanwhile, the 6-inch Pixel 3a XL is also nowhere to be found on T-Mobile's website, although the "Un-carrier" does still have the baby 3a in stock in a single black hue at the time of this writing. Furthermore, while the 3a XL can still be purchased from Sprint, T-Mo's new daughter operator no longer has any Pixel 3a inventory available.

Keeping in mind that the mid-rangers were never sold directly by AT&T (for some reason) and that they continue to be available from Google's own US e-store and authorized retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, we can't help but feel something's up. While we wouldn't like to venture any guesses on when we could see the Pixel 4a formally announced and commercially released stateside, we're fairly certain the moment you've all been waiting for is approaching fast. 

Interestingly, T-Mobile also pulled the Pixel 4 XL plug last month, while Verizon seems to be running pretty low on inventory of the 6.3-inch high-ender as well, which may or may not have something to do with the impending arrival of the mid-end 5.8-inch Pixel 4a.

Related phones

Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 3a View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$360 Pixel 3a on
$340 Google Pixel 3a on
  • Display 5.6 inches
    2220 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 3a XL
Google Pixel 3a XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 2 Reviews
$415 Pixel 3a XL on
$390 Google Pixel 3a XL on
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3080 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model
Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Oppo Find X2 Pro review

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless