Google and OnePlus sold fewer smartphones in the US in Q4 2019 than Alcatel





The names of the US silver and bronze medalists were fairly easy to predict based on recent history too, while Motorola unsurprisingly follows Samsung and LG in fourth place in a new report published by the NPD Group . But you probably didn't expect to see Alcatel ranked fifth, ahead of much higher-profile brands like Google and OnePlus.





For what it's worth, the combined market share of these top five companies apparently dropped from 91 percent during the final three months of 2018 to "only" 89 percent in Q4 2019, which means the likes of Google and OnePlus actually made some (modest) gains, inching closer to surpassing Alcatel... and ZTE.









Unfortunately, the NPD Group doesn't attach any actual market share numbers to the names of the largest smartphone vendors stateside, so we have no idea how close Alcatel is to surpassing Motorola, for instance.



