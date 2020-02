The Google I/O 2020 event is all set to detail the new Android 11 features

THE

The update from Android 10 to Android 11, however, will mostly be focusing on under-the-hood improvements in privacy, biometrics security on the system level, and so on, at least it seems so at this early preview stage. Google, however, is known to add user-facing features on the runup to the beta, and then to the final release to manufacturer.

Best new Android 11 features

While Google outed its Android 11 developer preview earlier than usual - in February rather than March - it did schedule the I/O 2020 developer event for May 12-14, which is already a customary timeframe, so we wouldn't bet on an early launch.





The Android 11 update beta and final release will likely follow the traditional spring/summer 2020 schedule. Here are a few of the best new Android 11 features to expect:





Dynamic 5G meteredness : Android 11 will up, say, video streaming quality if you are on unlimited 5G plan from Verizon, T-Mobile, etc.

: Android 11 will up, say, video streaming quality if you are on unlimited 5G plan from Verizon, T-Mobile, etc. Punch-hole and waterfall displays : apps will be able to better utilize hole-in-display or curved screen designs.

: apps will be able to better utilize hole-in-display or curved screen designs. Bubbles : think Facebook Messenger's chatheads, but on a system level with other chat apps.

: think Facebook Messenger's chatheads, but on a system level with other chat apps. Insert images into notification shade replies : exactly what it says on the tin, direct notifications interaction in the status bar.

: exactly what it says on the tin, direct notifications interaction in the status bar. One-time permission : you have to love this one, as it will let you give sensitive app permissions on a single use basis.



Google just launched the new Android 11 Developer Preview that, come its I/O 2020 event in May , will probably appear on stage as a full-fledged beta that you can take for a spin, first on the Pixel , and maybe some other close-to-stock interfaces, then on your Galaxies.