The Google I/O 2020 event is all set to detail the new Android 11 features

THE

TIME

IS

NOW



Registration just opened for #GoogleIO.



Go here to enter this year’s ticket drawing https://t.co/TrGEP4AXEs pic.twitter.com/w2Syn50wwU — Google Developers (@googledevs) February 20, 2020









The update from Android 10 to Android 11, however, will mostly be focusing on under-the-hood improvements in privacy, biometrics security on the system level, and so on, at least it seems so at this early preview stage. Google, however, is known to add user-facing features on the runup to the beta, and then to the final release to manufacturer.





Best new Android 11 features





While Google outed its Android 11 developer preview earlier than usual - in February rather than March - it did schedule the I/O 2020 developer event for May 12-14, which is already a customary timeframe, so we wouldn't bet on an early launch.