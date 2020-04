Pixel 4a retail box leaks, announcement could be imminent

After numerous leaks, including a hands-on video , the Pixel 4a is hardly a mystery to anyone. Now, it seems like an announcement could be right around the corner.A new image popped-up into existence on TechDroider’s Twitter , showing what appears to be the retail packaging of the Pixel 4a. The original source of the image can be traced back to the Google Pixel Community page on Facebook.There are four boxes in the picture, and one of them shows the back of the device. The square-shaped camera module, known from previous leaks, is present. The rear-mounted fingerprint reader can’t be seen clearly, but it could be obfuscated by reflections and wrinkles in the nylon packaging.Last month Evan Blass published alleged marketing images of the Pixel 4a , showing the phone from various angles (rear fingerprint scanner is present). Apart from a few slogans, those images also feature a price tag. The Google Pixel 4a is expected to retail in the US for $399, the same as its predecessor, the Pixel 3a The phone will sport a 5.81-inch OLED display with a punch-hole in the upper left corner for the selfie camera. We also expect an updated chipset - the Snapdragon 730, and 6GB of RAM coupled with 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone will ship with stock Android 10 out of the box and is expected to get an incremental increase in battery size - a 3,080mAh compared to Pixel 3a's 3,000mAh. The official announcement of the Pixel 4a was expected to happen during the Google I/O conference, but since the latter was canceled, the phone could make its official debut at any moment.