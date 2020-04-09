Pixel 4a retail box leaks, announcement could be imminent
There are four boxes in the picture, and one of them shows the back of the device. The square-shaped camera module, known from previous leaks, is present. The rear-mounted fingerprint reader can’t be seen clearly, but it could be obfuscated by reflections and wrinkles in the nylon packaging.
The phone will sport a 5.81-inch OLED display with a punch-hole in the upper left corner for the selfie camera. We also expect an updated chipset - the Snapdragon 730, and 6GB of RAM coupled with 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone will ship with stock Android 10 out of the box and is expected to get an incremental increase in battery size - a 3,080mAh compared to Pixel 3a's 3,000mAh. The official announcement of the Pixel 4a was expected to happen during the Google I/O conference, but since the latter was canceled, the phone could make its official debut at any moment.