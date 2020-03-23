Google won’t be holding the I/O 2020 event “in any capacity”
A #GoogleIO update: Out of concern for the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities — and in line with “shelter in place” requirements by the local Bay Area government — we sadly will not be holding an I/O event in any capacity this year. (1/3)— Google Developers (@googledevs) March 20, 2020
Google issued full refunds to everyone who purchased tickets for the I/O 2020 event. All the registered guests will have the option to buy tickets for next year’s I/O 2021 without the need to participate in the usual lottery drawings. The company will rely on developer blogs and forums to deliver Android updates to the community.
The Google I/O event had been home to every new Android release and many anticipated Android 11 to be revealed during this year’s conference. Google can still manage to offer a live stream keynote via the Google I/O app or opt for a simple press release in the middle of May.