Google's amazing Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra deals just got better (still no trade-in)





With a built-in S Pen, quite possibly the greatest display in the entire mobile industry, a huge battery capable of blazing fast 45W charging, and a super-versatile quad rear-facing camera setup headlined by a 108MP sensor, the 6.8-inch S22 Ultra is... obviously not very affordable.





But it should be equally as obvious to a seasoned bargain hunter that you don't need to pay the full $1,200 retail price for this beast if you don't want to, with everyone from Samsung itself to Amazon , Best Buy, and even Google offering multiple ways to save big on pretty much a daily basis nowadays.





While some of the highest discounts come with obligatory device trade-ins and other killer deals include sweet freebies and cool gifts, the latest Fi promotion is likely a little less convoluted than you'd expect.













New customers of Big G's MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) are currently looking at a whopping 600 bucks in savings simply by activating the Galaxy S22+ or S22 Ultra on a new "full service plan" and porting in an existing number from a different carrier.





If the deal happens to sound familiar, that's because Google Fi has previously offered $500 discounts under similar conditions. That price cut has actually gone unchanged for the "vanilla" Galaxy S22 , which still costs $299.99 and up, while getting a significant $100 bump to lower the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra to as little as $399.99 and $599.99 respectively with no trade-in required.





Alas, there's no love for existing Fi subscribers or new ones without a number to transfer, so clearly, Google 's main (and possibly only) goal here is to boost those customer figures at the expense of wireless industry rivals.





Meanwhile, although a $400 Galaxy S22+ might feel irresistible, there are no words to describe just how much value the S22 Ultra offers at $600 and up. In other words, if you can afford it, you should absolutely cough up the extra $200 without any hesitation whatsoever.



