Google's amazing Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra deals just got better (still no trade-in)
If you're an Android power user in the market for one of the overall best phones money can buy right now, it's practically impossible not to at least consider Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S22 family.
With a built-in S Pen, quite possibly the greatest display in the entire mobile industry, a huge battery capable of blazing fast 45W charging, and a super-versatile quad rear-facing camera setup headlined by a 108MP sensor, the 6.8-inch S22 Ultra is... obviously not very affordable.
But it should be equally as obvious to a seasoned bargain hunter that you don't need to pay the full $1,200 retail price for this beast if you don't want to, with everyone from Samsung itself to Amazon, Best Buy, and even Google offering multiple ways to save big on pretty much a daily basis nowadays.
While some of the highest discounts come with obligatory device trade-ins and other killer deals include sweet freebies and cool gifts, the latest Fi promotion is likely a little less convoluted than you'd expect.
Check out the new deals here and here
New customers of Big G's MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) are currently looking at a whopping 600 bucks in savings simply by activating the Galaxy S22+ or S22 Ultra on a new "full service plan" and porting in an existing number from a different carrier.
If the deal happens to sound familiar, that's because Google Fi has previously offered $500 discounts under similar conditions. That price cut has actually gone unchanged for the "vanilla" Galaxy S22, which still costs $299.99 and up, while getting a significant $100 bump to lower the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra to as little as $399.99 and $599.99 respectively with no trade-in required.
Alas, there's no love for existing Fi subscribers or new ones without a number to transfer, so clearly, Google's main (and possibly only) goal here is to boost those customer figures at the expense of wireless industry rivals.
Meanwhile, although a $400 Galaxy S22+ might feel irresistible, there are no words to describe just how much value the S22 Ultra offers at $600 and up. In other words, if you can afford it, you should absolutely cough up the extra $200 without any hesitation whatsoever.
Things that are NOT allowed: