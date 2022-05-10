Samsung knocks $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra price in a huge Memorial Day sale
Samsung's Mother's Day sales may be over, but it is introducing another set of sweet Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 3, or Galaxy Watch 4 deals in the runup to Memorial Day. The deals on the phones will run until May 2, while the smartwatch offers will be introduced at various timings in that period.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Memorial Day sales
- S22 Series: Get up to $250 off Galaxy S22 Ultra and up to $625 trade-in credit. From $279.99 with eligible trade-in.
Unlike its previous sale where it offered free storage upgrades, Samsung directly lowers the Galaxy S22 Ultra price by $250 now, so you get the base 128GB version for just $949.99 now.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Memorial Day sales
- Z Fold 3: $200 eCert & $100 Google Play Credit, plus up to $1,100 Enhanced Trade-in. From $699.99 with eligible trade-in.
- Z Flip 3: $50 instant Samsung Credit & $50 Google Play Credit, & up to $800 Enhanced Trade-in. From $199.99 with eligible trade-in.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic Memorial Day sales
- Galaxy Watch4: $50 off now through 5/29 (from $199.99)
- Galaxy Watch4 Classic: $50 off 5/16 – 6/30 (from $299.99)
