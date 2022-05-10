 Samsung knocks $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra price in a huge Memorial Day sale - PhoneArena
Samsung knocks $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra price in a huge Memorial Day sale

Daniel Petrov
Samsung's Mother's Day sales may be over, but it is introducing another set of sweet Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 3, or Galaxy Watch 4 deals in the runup to Memorial Day. The deals on the phones will run until May 2, while the smartwatch offers will be introduced at various timings in that period.

  • S22 Series: Get up to $250 off Galaxy S22 Ultra and up to $625 trade-in credit. From $279.99 with eligible trade-in.

Unlike its previous sale where it offered free storage upgrades, Samsung directly lowers the Galaxy S22 Ultra price by $250 now, so you get the base 128GB version for just $949.99 now.

128GB w/ $250 instant discount and $625 trade-in

$920 off (77%) Trade-in Gift
$279 99
$1199 99
  • Z Fold 3: $200 eCert & $100 Google Play Credit, plus up to $1,100 Enhanced Trade-in. From $699.99 with eligible trade-in.
  • Z Flip 3: $50 instant Samsung Credit & $50 Google Play Credit, & up to $800 Enhanced Trade-in. From $199.99 with eligible trade-in.

  • Galaxy Watch4: $50 off now through 5/29 (from $199.99)
  • Galaxy Watch4 Classic: $50 off 5/16 – 6/30 (from $299.99)

