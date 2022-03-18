 Incredible new deal knocks Google's Pixel 6 down to... $0 with no trade-in - PhoneArena

Deals

Incredible new deal knocks Google's Pixel 6 down to... $0 with no trade-in

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Incredible new deal knocks Google's Pixel 6 down to... $0 with no trade-in
With the mid-range Pixel 6a reportedly pushed back to July after being initially scheduled for a May announcement and the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro looking mighty familiar in early leaks, you probably didn't expect to see any good new Pixel 6 or 6 Pro deals kicked off by any major US retailers or carriers in the very near future.

But pretty much out of nowhere, Verizon has just debuted hands down the greatest ever promotion on the late 2021-released Tensor powerhouses. This is not only Big Red's best Pixel 6 series promo to date, mind you, even eclipsing T-Mobile's huge $500 discount with a new line of service to take the national crown.

Google Pixel 6

5G, 128GB, New Line Required

$700 off (100%)
$0
$699 99
Buy at Verizon

Google Pixel 6

5G, 256GB, New Line Required

$700 off (87%)
$100
$799 99
Buy at Verizon

That's right, you can now get the 6.4-inch Google-made phone completely free of charge... after monthly bill credits. That and the obligatory new line are the only strings attached to this absolutely insane deal, with no device trade-in or number port-in to Verizon required any longer.

You're even free to choose between an outright device purchase and a three-year installment plan, with your total $699.99 savings being applied to your account as credit over a period of 36 months anyway. The same $700 discount can be used to lower the $799.99 retail price of a Pixel 6 variant with 256GB storage space to a measly $100 or so, while the Pixel 6 Pro is actually marked down by an even heftier $719.99.

Because the 6.71-inch bad boy normally starts at $899.99, that means you'll still have to pay at least 180 bucks all in all for the jumbo-sized "pure Google" handset with a silky smooth 120Hz screen and three rear-facing cameras.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

5G, 128GB, New Line Required

$720 off (80%)
$180
$899 99
Buy at Verizon

Google Pixel 6 Pro

5G, 256GB, New Line Required

$720 off (72%)
$280
$999 99
Buy at Verizon

That may not sound as sweet as a free phone, but it's an objectively mind-blowing bargain nonetheless. The 256 and 512GB storage configurations, meanwhile, can be yours for $280 and $380 respectively after bill credits with a new Verizon service line, handily beating T-Mobile's current offers.

Powered by stock Android 12 on the software side of things, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are... certainly not perfect, but they might just be the greatest (and most popular) handsets ever manufactured by Google, as well as two of the overall best phones money can buy right now. Especially when the money you need to spend to get them is... $0 and $180 respectively.

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.8
87%off $100 Special Verizon 100%off $0 Special Verizon $19 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.0
72%off $280 Special Verizon 80%off $180 Special Verizon $899 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12
