Code reveals centered selfie snapper and 4K selfie videos for 5G Pixel 6
Google released the latest version of the Google Camera app and 9to5Google found code that helps give away the location of the front-facing camera on various Pixel models. Just as renders of the Pixel 5a have shown a similarity to the Pixel 4a 5G, the rear camera module on the former will look just like the one on the latter and the selfie snapper will also be a hole punch camera in the upper left corner of the display. However, the actual hole on the Pixel 5a's front-facing camera will be visibly smaller than the holes used these days on Pixel handsets. This should result in a smaller bezel and a higher screen-to-body ratio for the Pixel 5a.
According to Jon Prosser, the Pixel 5a could be unveiled on June 11th while the usual October introduction for the Pixel 6 is likely.