Code snippets vaguely suggest a future Google Pixel phone will feature a Samsung camera sensor

XDA Developers' Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman has come across information that mildly suggests that a future Pixel handset will come with a Samsung-made sensor. While fiddling with code, Modder UltraM8 discovered that Google has added support for the GBRG Bayer pattern in the Super Res Zoom algorithm. A speculative tweet based on code snippets suggests a future Google Pixel smartphone may use a Samsung-made smartphone sensor.The internet giant seems to prioritize software over hardware. It has used the same Sony IMX363 sensor for the main camera since the Pixel 3 and it is clearly due for an upgrade.Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman has come across information that mildly suggests that a future Pixel handset will come with a Samsung-made sensor. While fiddling with code, Modder UltraM8 discovered that Google has added support for the GBRG Bayer pattern in the Super Res Zoom algorithm.





A lot of Samsung image sensors have this pattern, so it's possible a future Pixel phone's main image sensor (or telephoto) will use a Samsung image sensor. Super Res Zoom in GCam 8.2 now works on Samsung image sensors without root. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 11, 2021

Many Samsung image sensors use this pattern, and Google adding support for it may mean that a future Pixel smartphone, supposedly the Pixel 6, will feature a Samsung sensor.



Ex-Google engineer Marc Levoy suggested back in September 2020 that the company might upgrade to a new camera sensor when a module with a lower read noise than existing solutions is released.