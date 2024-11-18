Garmin's glorious Venu 3 smartwatches are on sale at their greatest discount yet





Of course, I'm not talking about devices quite as affordable as, say, the OnePlus Watch 2R or even the Galaxy Watch 7 , but if you head over to Amazon right now, you can get both the Venu 3 and Venu 3S at lower-than-ever prices after a cool $100 markdown.

Because the two intelligent timepieces are extremely similar, they're typically available for the same $449.99, which means that Amazon is currently slashing 22 percent off that list price. While it's safe to say that we've already seen a number of other smartwatches discounted more steeply this Black Friday season, the one-year-old Garmin Venu 3 family is incredibly hard to come by at under $399.99.





That makes this new holiday deal pretty special, and it makes me extremely doubtful that we'll see a heftier discount offered by a retailer like Amazon (or Best Buy, or Walmart) by the end of the year.





A stunning circular AMOLED display and an unusually eye-catching (in a good way) design for Garmin are without a doubt the key selling points of the Venu 3 and Venu 3S, which only differ in one important way. The "regular" Venu 3 comes with a large 45mm case and a 1.4-inch touchscreen, while the S model "settles" for a 41mm case and a 1.2-inch panel, which Garmin evidently does not see as an inherent disadvantage.





The smaller variant also offers weaker battery life due to, well, packing a smaller battery, but compared to the best smartwatches from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google, both the Venu 3S and Venu 3 are guaranteed to blow your minds with their running times of up to 10 and 14 days (!!!) respectively between charges.



There are a lot of other features and characteristics to like at that newly reduced price, including a built-in speaker and microphone for voice calls from your wrist (with a connected phone nearby), ECG monitoring, personalized sleep coaching, body battery energy monitoring, stress tracking, a blood oxygen sensor, skin temperature sensor, and a boatload of additional sensors designed to make you as healthy, fit, and strong as you can be.