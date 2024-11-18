Garmin's glorious Venu 3 smartwatches are on sale at their greatest discount yet
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you know Garmin mostly for its robust, adventurer-friendly, and kind of expensive Fenix and Forerunner smartwatches, you might be delighted to find out that the US-based company also makes stylish and significantly cheaper Apple Watch alternatives.
Of course, I'm not talking about devices quite as affordable as, say, the OnePlus Watch 2R or even the Galaxy Watch 7, but if you head over to Amazon right now, you can get both the Venu 3 and Venu 3S at lower-than-ever prices after a cool $100 markdown.
Because the two intelligent timepieces are extremely similar, they're typically available for the same $449.99, which means that Amazon is currently slashing 22 percent off that list price. While it's safe to say that we've already seen a number of other smartwatches discounted more steeply this Black Friday season, the one-year-old Garmin Venu 3 family is incredibly hard to come by at under $399.99.
That makes this new holiday deal pretty special, and it makes me extremely doubtful that we'll see a heftier discount offered by a retailer like Amazon (or Best Buy, or Walmart) by the end of the year.
A stunning circular AMOLED display and an unusually eye-catching (in a good way) design for Garmin are without a doubt the key selling points of the Venu 3 and Venu 3S, which only differ in one important way. The "regular" Venu 3 comes with a large 45mm case and a 1.4-inch touchscreen, while the S model "settles" for a 41mm case and a 1.2-inch panel, which Garmin evidently does not see as an inherent disadvantage.
The smaller variant also offers weaker battery life due to, well, packing a smaller battery, but compared to the best smartwatches from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google, both the Venu 3S and Venu 3 are guaranteed to blow your minds with their running times of up to 10 and 14 days (!!!) respectively between charges.
Recommended Stories
There are a lot of other features and characteristics to like at that newly reduced price, including a built-in speaker and microphone for voice calls from your wrist (with a connected phone nearby), ECG monitoring, personalized sleep coaching, body battery energy monitoring, stress tracking, a blood oxygen sensor, skin temperature sensor, and a boatload of additional sensors designed to make you as healthy, fit, and strong as you can be.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
18 Nov, 2024Garmin's glorious Venu 3 smartwatches are on sale at their greatest discount yet
16 Nov, 2024The affordable Garmin Vivoactive 5 drops to an all-time low at Amazon ahead of Black Friday
12 Nov, 2024The rough, tough, and beautiful Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire is an early Black Friday steal at Walmart
06 Nov, 2024The robust Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition drops below the $400 mark yet again
04 Nov, 2024The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: