Garmin's glorious Venu 3 smartwatches are on sale at their greatest discount yet

If you know Garmin mostly for its robust, adventurer-friendly, and kind of expensive Fenix and Forerunner smartwatches, you might be delighted to find out that the US-based company also makes stylish and significantly cheaper Apple Watch alternatives.

Of course, I'm not talking about devices quite as affordable as, say, the OnePlus Watch 2R or even the Galaxy Watch 7, but if you head over to Amazon right now, you can get both the Venu 3 and Venu 3S at lower-than-ever prices after a cool $100 markdown.

GPS Smartwatch with 1.4-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen, Optional Always-On Mode, 454 x 454 Pixel Resolution, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, ECG, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Sleep Coach, Nap Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stress Tracking, Wheelchair Mode, VO2 Max, Android and iOS Compatibility, On-Wrist Texting, Up to 14 Days of Battery Life, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, 45mm Size, Stainless Steel Bezel, Gorilla Glass 3 Lens, Silicone Band
GPS Smartwatch with 1.2-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen, Optional Always-On Mode, 390 x 390 Pixel Resolution, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, ECG, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Sleep Coach, Nap Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stress Tracking, Wheelchair Mode, VO2 Max, Android and iOS Compatibility, On-Wrist Texting, Up to 10 Days of Battery Life, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, 41mm Size, Stainless Steel Bezel, Gorilla Glass 3 Lens, Silicone Band
Because the two intelligent timepieces are extremely similar, they're typically available for the same $449.99, which means that Amazon is currently slashing 22 percent off that list price. While it's safe to say that we've already seen a number of other smartwatches discounted more steeply this Black Friday season, the one-year-old Garmin Venu 3 family is incredibly hard to come by at under $399.99.

That makes this new holiday deal pretty special, and it makes me extremely doubtful that we'll see a heftier discount offered by a retailer like Amazon (or Best Buy, or Walmart) by the end of the year.

A stunning circular AMOLED display and an unusually eye-catching (in a good way) design for Garmin are without a doubt the key selling points of the Venu 3 and Venu 3S, which only differ in one important way. The "regular" Venu 3 comes with a large 45mm case and a 1.4-inch touchscreen, while the S model "settles" for a 41mm case and a 1.2-inch panel, which Garmin evidently does not see as an inherent disadvantage.

The smaller variant also offers weaker battery life due to, well, packing a smaller battery, but compared to the best smartwatches from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google, both the Venu 3S and Venu 3 are guaranteed to blow your minds with their running times of up to 10 and 14 days (!!!) respectively between charges.

There are a lot of other features and characteristics to like at that newly reduced price, including a built-in speaker and microphone for voice calls from your wrist (with a connected phone nearby), ECG monitoring, personalized sleep coaching, body battery energy monitoring, stress tracking, a blood oxygen sensor, skin temperature sensor, and a boatload of additional sensors designed to make you as healthy, fit, and strong as you can be.
