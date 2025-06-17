Garmin's premium Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition falls to an unprecedented low
Now's your chance to save a whopping $410 on the high-end 51mm Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
June started with what we thought was a pretty solid Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 promo on the ultra-premium Sapphire variant. At the time, you could save a whopping $350 on this impressive Apple Watch Ultra 2 alternative for athletes. Well, guess what? This bargain has just got better—way better!
Right now, the ~$1,100 GPS watch (which costs nearly as much as a 512GB Galaxy S25+) goes for 37% off its original price. In case you're wondering, that's a solid $410 discount, which may not remain active for long. As a matter of fact, it's the highest price cut Amazon has ever launched on this Garmin watch.
Other standout extras include a built-in LED flashlight for convenient illumination wherever and whenever you need it. As for health tracking, you get an ECG app, morning reports, HRV status, heart rate measurements, nap detection, and sleep tracking—the list goes on and on.
The best part? You get all performance and wellness insights on a beautiful 1.4-inch AMOLED display with scratch-resistant sapphire protection. What about battery life? It's just exceptional—you can keep this large timepiece on your wrist for up to 31 days in smartwatch mode.
So, what do you think? If the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition sounds like your kind of wearable, now's absolutely the time to buy it at its best price! Save $410 at Amazon before it's too late.
With its top-tier design and cutting-edge features, the 51mm Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition is about as premium as GPS watches get. From virtual race predictions to recovery time insights and multiple maps (including for golf courses), it simply has it all!
By the way, this bad boy follows the design language of other premium Garmin models, boasting an ultra-rugged build. It complies with US military standards for shock and thermal resistance. You can easily swim with it, too.
