The incredible Garmin Forerunner 965 is sweetly discounted by $110 at Amazon

Are you passionate about running or triathlons? In such a case, you'll most certainly appreciate Garmin's Forerunner watches. These timepieces offer incredible biometric accuracy and provide in-depth analysis of your runs, helping marathonists keep their performance on track. On the downside, they cost a lot. But if you hurry up, you can now get the most advanced Forerunner 965 at sweetly discounted prices.This puppy has an MSPR of almost $600, so it's obviously a high-end smartwatch. But Amazon now lets you save $110 on the unit in Amp Yellow and Black, something we've never seen before. By the way, we've found a matching offer at Walmart for the same-colored model, so if that's your preferred seller, go ahead and get one from there.Designed primarily for avid runners and triathletes, the Forerunner 965 features a gorgeous 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen that shows you training readiness scores, HRV status, sleep, recovery needs, heart rate and many more.Simply put, this bad boy shows you everything you could possibly want to know about your overall health or workout performance. There are even triathlon and multisport activity profiles (with customization) for seamless switching between sports.Speaking of which, this GPS smartwatch uses personalized daily suggested workouts and Garmin Coach training plans to keep you motivated for up to 23 days at a time! Even in GPS-only mode, you still have up to 31 hours with your Garmin timepiece. As you probably know, no Samsung or Apple smartwatch can keep the lights on for such long periods between charges.What if you get lost? Your trusted wearable helps you find the way back with built-in maps and multi-band GPS support. Sounds good enough to you?If you're passionate about running and looking for your next dedicated smartwatch, definitely keep the Forerunner 965 on your radar. Granted, it's by no means cheap, even at $110 off its usual price. But hey, you're still getting countless useful apps and features on a robust timepiece with a gorgeous display for your investment. Plus, the unit has never been at that price before. Get yours now and save $110 at Amazon.