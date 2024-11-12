Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung

It appears that Black Friday is starting early for Samsung fans. We spotted amazing discounts on the hottest Galaxy phones that are already available exclusively on the Samsung Shop app. But if you're looking for a wearable, we found another tempting bargain over there that we'd like to share. It lets you score as much as $200 off the Galaxy Watch 7 with eligible trade-ins. That brings the 40mm model to as low as $99.99.

Up to $200 off the Galaxy Watch 7 at Samsung Shop app

The Samsung Shop app currently sells the exciting Galaxy Watch 7 at tempting prices. The model can be yours for $60 off before trade-ins or $200 off with eligible wearable trade-ins ($175 maximum trade-in discount). That brings the 40mm Bluetooth-only model to as low as $99.99, making it an absolute no-brainer. Get yours and save.
$200 off (67%) Trade-in
$99 99
$299 99
Buy at Samsung
Now, Samsung's wearables may not have the impressive battery life of most Garmin models, but at such low prices, the new Galaxy Watch 7 becomes a no-brainer. With its super cool design, multiple features, and gorgeous display, this puppy is worth every penny!

By the way, if you don't have an eligible trade-in, you can still save some $60 on the timepiece. At the time of writing, the web version of the official store only gives you a $175 maximum trade-in credit.

This fella gives you all the best of Samsung's wearable technology, now at much more sensible prices. You've got the whole shebang—a heart rate monitor, an ECG sensor, a personalized energy score, and blood ox measurements. Sleep and activity tracking features are, naturally, all available as well.

The best part? You get to see all these metrics on an absolutely stunning 1.3-inch AMOLED display that gets quite bright and features sapphire protection. The latter provides extra toughness and ensures your puppy remains scratch-free for longer. Finally, you have the ultra-smooth Wear OS running the show, which is super-easy to navigate and comes with countless watch faces to choose from.

However you look at it, the Galaxy Watch 7 is among the hottest smartwatches for Android lovers in 2024, especially when it can be yours for only $99.99. Presently, the Samsung Shop app lets you trade in six different Galaxy Watch models for the maximum $175 trade-in discount, which sweetens things even more. We've accessed the bargain without signing in, so you can snatch the $200 price cut even when shopping as a guest on the app.
