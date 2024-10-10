Score $200 off the high-class Garmin Fenix 7 with this awesome Amazon deal

See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Garmin Fenix 7 Standard Edition on a white background.
Are you looking for a new Garmin timepiece at bargain prices? Well, you're not too late! Prime Day is no longer here, but the largest e-commerce store offers a major $200 price cut on the Garmin Fenix 7, a pretty decent bargain. In fact, the model enjoys its lowest price in 30 days, so it pays to check it out.

Garmin Fenix 7: Now $200 off at Amazon!

The Garmin Fenix 7 is currently $200 off at Amazon, making it a top bargain to consider. With its rugged design and long battery life, this could be the perfect alternative to conventional smartwatches. Get one and save $200 now!
$200 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

This puppy and its siblings welcomed a successor with the latest Garmin Fenix 8. But this one costs about $1,000, and chances are we won't see a significant promo until at least Black Friday 2024. That's why the older Fenix model should be on your radar, especially if you're on a budget. After all, who'd want to turn down the chance to save $200 on a GPS smartwatch that usually costs almost $650?

The Fenix 7 certainly isn't as popular as the Galaxy Watch 7 or the Apple Watch Ultra 2, but it's no slouch on every front. The Standard Edition of this wearable features a 1.3-inch display with Always-on functionality. The unit is adorned with multiple health and wellness-related sensors that are designed to keep you up to date on your heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen levels, and more.

In a true Garmin fashion, this bad boy cuts no corners when it comes to fitness tracking, so you get super-detailed performance metrics and real-time stamina to help you reach your fitness goals. And if you ever go off the beaten track, you can rely on the timepiece's 3-axis compass and multi-GNSS satellite systems to get back.

On top of all, the Fenix 7 has a superb battery life. You can wear this bad boy for up to 18 days without having to stop for a recharge. If you use the GPS-only mode, you get up to 57 hours of use between charges, which is still a great result.

Is this bad boy good enough to replace your conventional smartwatch? Well, you'd have to be the judge of that. What we know for sure is that it's definitely a bargain at 31% off its MSRP. Go ahead and get one at Amazon before it's too late.
Polina Kovalakova
Loading Comments...

