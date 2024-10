Score $200 off the high-class Garmin Fenix 7 with this awesome Amazon deal

Garmin Fenix 7: Now $200 off at Amazon! The Garmin Fenix 7 is currently $200 off at Amazon, making it a top bargain to consider. With its rugged design and long battery life, this could be the perfect alternative to conventional smartwatches. Get one and save $200 now! $200 off (31%) Buy at Amazon

Are you looking for a new Garmin timepiece at bargain prices? Well, you're not too late! Prime Day is no longer here, but the largest e-commerce store offers a major $200 price cut on the Garmin Fenix 7, a pretty decent bargain. In fact, the model enjoys its lowest price in 30 days, so it pays to check it out.This puppy and its siblings welcomed a successor with the latest Garmin Fenix 8 . But this one costs about $1,000, and chances are we won't see a significant promo until at least Black Friday 2024. That's why the older Fenix model should be on your radar, especially if you're on a budget. After all, who'd want to turn down the chance to save $200 on a GPS smartwatch that usually costs almost $650?The Fenix 7 certainly isn't as popular as the Galaxy Watch 7 or the Apple Watch Ultra 2 , but it's no slouch on every front. The Standard Edition of this wearable features a 1.3-inch display with Always-on functionality. The unit is adorned with multiple health and wellness-related sensors that are designed to keep you up to date on your heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen levels, and more.In a true Garmin fashion, this bad boy cuts no corners when it comes to fitness tracking, so you get super-detailed performance metrics and real-time stamina to help you reach your fitness goals. And if you ever go off the beaten track, you can rely on the timepiece's 3-axis compass and multi-GNSS satellite systems to get back.On top of all, the Fenix 7 has a superb battery life. You can wear this bad boy for up to 18 days without having to stop for a recharge. If you use the GPS-only mode, you get up to 57 hours of use between charges, which is still a great result.Is this bad boy good enough to replace your conventional smartwatch? Well, you'd have to be the judge of that. What we know for sure is that it's definitely a bargain at 31% off its MSRP. Go ahead and get one at Amazon before it's too late.