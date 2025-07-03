Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
The Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar is already $350 off ahead of Prime Day

This limited-time Amazon sale on Garmin's premium multisport watch is just too good to pass up.

Deals
Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar on a white background.
Why wait for Prime Day when you can already get one of the best Garmin watches at a mind-blowing discount? We're talking about the impressive Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar, which is currently a stunning 39% off its original ~$900 price on Amazon.

The Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar is $350 off

$350 off (39%)
Prime Day might have just arrived early for Garmin Fenix shoppers. Right now, you can get the large 51mm Fenix 7X Pro Solar Edition for a whopping $350 off its original price, making it way more affordable than usual. With durable design and multiple features, this is one of the best multisport watches on the market.
Buy at Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar is $350 off

$350 off (39%)
Prefer better screen protection and a smaller case? The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar may be the ideal alternative. This edition packs a 47mm case and features a sapphire lens for improved protection against scratches. Plus, it's also on sale at Amazon, letting you save $350 on it.
Buy at Amazon

That's a hefty $350 discount right there and easily one of the best early Prime Day GPS watch promos you can find. Then again, Amazon won't keep the discount too long, so act fast and save while it lasts.

And in case you don't need an ultra-large 51mm variant, the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar is also on sale. This one features a 47mm case and extra sapphire lens protection. Plus, it's $350 off at Amazon, just like the larger non-Sapphire variant.

Granted, coughing up over $500 for a new multisport timepiece doesn't exactly sound budget-friendly. But the Fenix 7X Pro Solar is a very good choice for those seeking a serious workout companion.

What's so good about it, then? Designed for endurance, the timepiece boasts a rugged design and an ultra-long battery life. In fact, you can keep it on your wrist for up to 37 days with solar charging—impressive indeed.

It also provides advanced readings for just about any performance metric you can need. You get specialized hill scores and endurance scores to help you track your progress and improve overall endurance, preloaded activity profiles, heart rate tracking, and many more.

The Fenix 7X Pro Solar won't leave you in the dark, either. The unit features a built-in LED flashlight, making nighttime runs way more convenient. Add to this impressive package multi-band GNSS support with SatIQ technology and TopoActive maps for golf courses, ski resorts, and more, and you've got a winner.

So, yeah, the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar may not be the cheapest multisport watch out there, but it definitely packs a punch. If it's a good fit for you, hurry up and save $350 with Amazon's limited-time sale.

Polina Kovalakova
Loading ...
