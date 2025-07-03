The Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar is already $350 off ahead of Prime Day
This limited-time Amazon sale on Garmin's premium multisport watch is just too good to pass up.
Why wait for Prime Day when you can already get one of the best Garmin watches at a mind-blowing discount? We're talking about the impressive Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar, which is currently a stunning 39% off its original ~$900 price on Amazon.
That's a hefty $350 discount right there and easily one of the best early Prime Day GPS watch promos you can find. Then again, Amazon won't keep the discount too long, so act fast and save while it lasts.
Granted, coughing up over $500 for a new multisport timepiece doesn't exactly sound budget-friendly. But the Fenix 7X Pro Solar is a very good choice for those seeking a serious workout companion.
It also provides advanced readings for just about any performance metric you can need. You get specialized hill scores and endurance scores to help you track your progress and improve overall endurance, preloaded activity profiles, heart rate tracking, and many more.
The Fenix 7X Pro Solar won't leave you in the dark, either. The unit features a built-in LED flashlight, making nighttime runs way more convenient. Add to this impressive package multi-band GNSS support with SatIQ technology and TopoActive maps for golf courses, ski resorts, and more, and you've got a winner.
So, yeah, the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar may not be the cheapest multisport watch out there, but it definitely packs a punch. If it's a good fit for you, hurry up and save $350 with Amazon's limited-time sale.
And in case you don't need an ultra-large 51mm variant, the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar is also on sale. This one features a 47mm case and extra sapphire lens protection. Plus, it's $350 off at Amazon, just like the larger non-Sapphire variant.
What's so good about it, then? Designed for endurance, the timepiece boasts a rugged design and an ultra-long battery life. In fact, you can keep it on your wrist for up to 37 days with solar charging—impressive indeed.
