British bargain hunters can get a wicked deal on a wonderfully feature-packed Garmin smartwatch now





Normally available for £249.99 around those parts, the Forerunner 245 is currently marked down by a massive 105 quid on Amazon UK that equates to an extremely rare 42 percent discount beating even the e-commerce giant's recent Prime Day 2023 offer.

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Running Smartwatch with 1.2-Inch Sunlight-Visible Display, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Built-in Sports Apps, Running Dynamics, VO2 Max, Body Battery Energy Monitor, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Bezel, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Lens, 42mm Grey Case, Slate Silicone Band £105 off (42%) Buy at Amazon





This time around you also don't need a Prime membership to maximize your savings, and in case you're wondering, Garmin's regional e-store lists the exact same device at a whopping £65 more right now than Amazon.





By no means the very best smartwatch money can buy in 2023 , the Forerunner 245 is a pretty old and... old-looking model with a 1.2-inch non-touch display and no ECG or fall detection functionality. But considering that ultra-low price point, this bad boy can sure do a lot of neat things competently (at the very least), monitoring among others your heart rate (continuously), sleep quality, blood oxygen, and last but not least, your indoor and outdoor workouts.





In addition to standalone GPS connectivity, the Garmin Forerunner 245 also comes with a compass and a bunch of other surprisingly advanced sensors for such an affordable (and such an old) intelligent timepiece. On top of everything, the battery life is absolutely remarkable (even though it's not unlimited ), with your running times between charges naturally depending on usage habits but going all the way up to 7 days if you're careful and frugal.









Oh, and did we mention that the Forerunner 245 is significantly sleeker and lighter than other members of the same outdoor-friendly smartwatch family, with a total weight of just 38.5 grams and a respectably robust fiber-reinforced polymer bezel and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 lens?