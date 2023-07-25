British bargain hunters can get a wicked deal on a wonderfully feature-packed Garmin smartwatch now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
To make the hot summer weather a little more bearable, it's been raining cool Garmin smartwatch deals for the last few weeks in both the US and the UK. But if you still haven't found exactly what you want at exactly the right price, perhaps Amazon's latest British promotion will prove to be just what the doctor ordered.
Normally available for £249.99 around those parts, the Forerunner 245 is currently marked down by a massive 105 quid on Amazon UK that equates to an extremely rare 42 percent discount beating even the e-commerce giant's recent Prime Day 2023 offer.
This time around you also don't need a Prime membership to maximize your savings, and in case you're wondering, Garmin's regional e-store lists the exact same device at a whopping £65 more right now than Amazon.
By no means the very best smartwatch money can buy in 2023, the Forerunner 245 is a pretty old and... old-looking model with a 1.2-inch non-touch display and no ECG or fall detection functionality. But considering that ultra-low price point, this bad boy can sure do a lot of neat things competently (at the very least), monitoring among others your heart rate (continuously), sleep quality, blood oxygen, and last but not least, your indoor and outdoor workouts.
In addition to standalone GPS connectivity, the Garmin Forerunner 245 also comes with a compass and a bunch of other surprisingly advanced sensors for such an affordable (and such an old) intelligent timepiece. On top of everything, the battery life is absolutely remarkable (even though it's not unlimited), with your running times between charges naturally depending on usage habits but going all the way up to 7 days if you're careful and frugal.
Designed primarily for runners (duh!), the Forerunner 245 can also keep an eye on your swimming, as well as cycling and many other types of popular physical activities. Far from a full-powered Apple Watch Ultra alternative, this can definitely replace your "mainstream" Apple Watch Series 8 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro to help you prepare for your first marathon... as long as you can live with its relatively basic screen.
Oh, and did we mention that the Forerunner 245 is significantly sleeker and lighter than other members of the same outdoor-friendly smartwatch family, with a total weight of just 38.5 grams and a respectably robust fiber-reinforced polymer bezel and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 lens?
