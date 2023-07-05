This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price





With a way too convoluted name and far from the most elegant design in the smartwatch space, the Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar definitely fits that description, going official (alongside its non-Solar and Solar Tactical siblings) less than a year ago and receiving little to no attention since then.

Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar Rugged Hybrid Smartwatch with Analog Hands and Digital Monochrome Display, Solar Charging Capabilities, MIL-STD-810 Rated for Thermal and Shock Resistance, 10ATM Water Resistance, Heart Rate Monitor, Stress Tracking, Advanced Sleep Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, VO2 Max, Body Battery Energy, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Android and iOS Compatibility, Graphite Color





But now Amazon is putting the spotlight on this "hybrid" alternative to the rugged Apple Watch Ultra with a new all-time low price. The e-commerce giant is currently charging (without an obligatory Prime membership) a cool 100 bucks less than the usual $449.99 price of the Instinct Crossover Solar in a single graphite colorway.





If that doesn't sound like an earth-shattering discount, it's worth highlighting that this super-robust device with analog watch hands, a monochrome digital display, and solar charging functionality actually used to cost $549.99 back at launch, which Garmin evidently permanently marked down by $100 at some point in the last few months.





At its lower-than-ever price, the Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar absolutely shines in terms of battery life, promising to keep the lights on for up to 28 days between charges in a normal "smartwatch mode" while bumping that up to 70 days or even... forever with the help of the almighty sun.





That's right, you can apparently squeeze "unlimited" use out of this bad boy with solar charging (given ideal outdoor lighting conditions) and a "battery saver watch mode" that will of course turn off or limit certain key features.





Although the Instinct Crossover Solar can't exactly rival the Apple Watch Ultra as far as screen quality, resolution, and color is concerned, its health monitoring capabilities are definitely nothing to scoff at, covering everything from heart rate to sleep quality, stress levels, blood oxygen, body battery energy, VO2 Max, recovery time, and a bunch of other indicators meant to help you improve your shape and physical resistance.





The hybrid smartwatch itself is resistant to a lot of challenges and elements ranging from water immersion to various types of shock and extreme temperatures, and given all that, you're not even looking at such a bulky or chunky device, with its weight standing at 65 grams and 16.2mm overall thickness. Athletes and outdoor enthusiasts on relatively tight budgets really can't do much better than this thing in terms of value for money, which is why you should probably hurry and pull the trigger before Amazon inevitably runs out of (discounted) inventory.

Garmin's wearable device roster is, let's be honest, not the most straightforward and easy to understand in today's consumer tech landscape, but the beauty of that is you never know when a deal might show up on a product you may have totally forgot about.