Make the most of your workouts on the cheap with the deeply discounted Garmin Forerunner 745

Believe it or not, the Forerunner 745 is completely different from all those models, specifically targeting (semi) professional athletes with a reasonably large (non-touch) display, excellent (but not unlimited) battery life, and a fairly robust yet not technically rugged construction.





Normally priced at $499.99, this "advanced GPS running and triathlon smartwatch" is not very new, which is why it's definitely unsurprising to see it sold for a whopping $210 (or 42 percent) less than usual in a single black colorway. This is actually a slightly smaller discount than what Amazon exclusively offered its Prime members on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it comes with no special requirements or strings attached of any sort and it beats all previous deals of this type.





If you prefer a flashier red, "whitestone", or "tropic" version of the Garmin Forerunner 745, Amazon is currently selling all three of those at $200 under their regular price, which equates to a 40 percent markdown and also makes for a very cool summer promotion on an exceptionally feature-packed smartwatch.





This bad boy comes equipped with not just your everyday heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, and in-depth sleep tracking technology, but also a lot of features designed to help you run faster, train smarter, and recover with ease.





The Forerunner 745 will offer you daily personalized workout suggestions based on your recent training and show you everything from your running dynamics to your training load, performance condition, race predictor, cycling power, and intensity minutes on a 1.2-inch sunlight-visible screen also capable of displaying Android and iOS notifications while keeping the battery going for up to 7 days on a single charge. What more could you possibly want at this incredibly competitive new price?

Do you want to be the best version of yourself... without spending a small fortune in the process? No, we're not going to recommend any self-help books or some miraculous weight loss program, but if you're willing to put in the work and the effort to get fit or even run your first-ever marathon, we have the perfect wearable device to get you across the finish line sans breaking the bank.