For £237 less, snag the Garmin Fēnix 6S Solar, a watch with gazillion features and solar charging, from Amazon UK

The Garmin Fēnix 6S Solar, a watch with gazillion features and solar charging can be yours for £237 less
We like the Apple Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. These two are among the best smartwatches you can buy in 2023 and definitely deserve every single penny. However, while they are more durable than their non-Ultra and non-Pro counterparts, they cannot really compare with some of Garmin's true Multisport smartwatches, especially the solar-powered ones.

So, if you are a hard-core outdoor aficionado looking for your next Garmin smartwatch and are located in the UK, then you just came upon a truly magnificent deal. The Garmin Fēnix 6S Solar, one of Garmin's best smartwatches, can now be yours for £237 less if you tap the deal button below and purchase one from Amazon UK. This is a sweet, sweet 36% discount from the watch's usual price.

Garmin Fēnix 6S Solar: Save £237!

Get the Fēnix 6S Solar from Amazon UK and save £237 in the process. This is a stylish smartwatch full of features and with nice battery life. It also comes with solar charging support. Save on one while you can.
£237 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon


We must note, though, that since this is the 6S model, this is the smaller 42mm version of the Garmin Fēnix 6. That said, smaller doesn't mean bad here. On the contrary, the smartwatch packs a really stylish design and is loaded with features — and we mean loaded.

For example, the Garmin Fēnix 6S Solar comes with a feature called performance metrics that gives you advanced training metrics like how many steps you take per minute while running. The watch can even monitor your left and right foot ground contact time. It can also tell you whether you are training productively.

You will also get stuff like multi-GNSS support, which means the watch works with multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo), acclimation monitoring, smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and more. Many, many more.

However, from all the gazillion functions that the Garmin Fēnix 6S Solar has, probably the most notable one is the Solar charging support, which gives the watch a pretty nice battery life. The watch offers up to 9 days of battery life in smartwatch mode without solar charging. With Solar charging, the battery life goes up to 10.5 days.

In short, the Garmin Fēnix 6S Solar looks great, is full of features, and has nice battery life. And when you add Amazon UK's current discount, this smartwatch becomes a real bargain. That is why we suggest you get one at a discount while you can.

