For £237 less, snag the Garmin Fēnix 6S Solar, a watch with gazillion features and solar charging, from Amazon UK

Garmin Fēnix 6S Solar: Save £237! Get the Fēnix 6S Solar from Amazon UK and save £237 in the process. This is a stylish smartwatch full of features and with nice battery life. It also comes with solar charging support. Save on one while you can. £237 off (36%) Buy at Amazon

We must note, though, that since this is the 6S model, this is the smaller 42mm version of the Garmin Fēnix 6. That said, smaller doesn't mean bad here. On the contrary, the smartwatch packs a really stylish design and is loaded with features — and we mean loaded.For example, the Garmin Fēnix 6S Solar comes with a feature called performance metrics that gives you advanced training metrics like how many steps you take per minute while running. The watch can even monitor your left and right foot ground contact time. It can also tell you whether you are training productively.You will also get stuff like multi-GNSS support, which means the watch works with multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo), acclimation monitoring, smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and more. Many, many more.However, from all the gazillion functions that the Garmin Fēnix 6S Solar has, probably the most notable one is the Solar charging support, which gives the watch a pretty nice battery life. The watch offers up to 9 days of battery life in smartwatch mode without solar charging. With Solar charging, the battery life goes up to 10.5 days.In short, the Garmin Fēnix 6S Solar looks great, is full of features, and has nice battery life. And when you add Amazon UK's current discount, this smartwatch becomes a real bargain. That is why we suggest you get one at a discount while you can.