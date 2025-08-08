$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition gets an epic $300 discount on Amazon

The watch is loaded with features, has a durable design, and is a great choice for outdoor enthusiasts looking for a premium timepiece with a touchscreen and great battery life.

A Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) on a white background.
The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition is one of the toughest smartwatches around. So, we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s on your shortlist, especially if you’re currently in the market for a new premium rugged smartwatch.

It's got one significant downside, though—its sticker price of around $1,000. Yep, this is no budget-friendly smartwatch, which means finding a great deal on it is a must. Fortunately, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a $300 discount on this bad boy, letting you get one for just under $700. Act fast, though, as the markdown was $325 a few weeks ago, and you never know when it could be reduced again.

Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition 47mm: Save $300!

$300 off (30%)
Act fast and save a whopping $300 on the durable Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition. The watch is loaded with features, has a rugged design and even boasts a built-in LED flashlight. Don't hesitate—save now!
Buy at Amazon


Although the discount isn't from Amazon itself, the retailer handles the shipping. Plus, you get a 30-day return window to request a refund if needed. So, we believe the only thing you should worry about is not missing out on this phenomenal deal.

Built as a true adventure-ready smartwatch, this rugged fella delivers impressive durability thanks to a case made from fiber-reinforced polymer paired with a titanium bezel. Plus, its AMOLED display is made of sapphire crystal, making the screen tough as nails as well. It's touch sensitive, too, allowing you to navigate through the menus with ease.

Battery life is impressive too, delivering up to 16 days of use on a single charge in smartwatch mode. And as a proper premium smartwatch, our friend here is packed with all the health-tracking features you'd expect from a timepiece of this caliber.

For instance, it monitors your energy reserves and stamina levels, while its Garmin Coach functionality offers personalized training plans. It also supports lifestyle features like smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and access to the Connect IQ store. To top it off, it includes a built-in LED flashlight.

Overall, the Sapphire Edition of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) may be far from affordable, but it's definitely worth the money. Furthermore, it's an even better deal at its current price on Amazon, so don’t miss out!

50% Off Unlimited

Get 12 months of Mint Mobile for just $15/mo


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
