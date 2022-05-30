Latest Galaxy Z Fold4 specs leak will make Samsung fans frown

Galaxy Z Fold4 Specifications

Inner: 7.6" QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Outer: 6.2" HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

12/16GB RAM

256/512GB storage

Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 12MP (3x)

Inner Cam: 16MP (UD)

Outer Cam: 10MP

Android 12, OneUI

4,400mAh battery, 25W

Galaxy Z Fold3 vs Galaxy Z Fold4









Analysis





Now, some of you might look at the headline and think we're being to harsh to Samsung. It's true that there are some alleged upgrades in the camera department and the new model seems to have the fastest chipset out there but when it comes to foldables, there are much more important things than the silicon inside. For one, the main flexible display is one of the areas where Samsung should improve - mainly trying to make the crease less visible.





However, according to yet another leak from IceUniverse - The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly still have a crease . Another major factor to consider is the weight. 280 grams is till quite heavy, even for a foldable (the Mate XS2 weighs 20 grams less), and the thickness of the phone also matters a lot. It appears that Samsung has been focusing on "easy" upgrades, rather than trying to redesign the hinge or shed some weight off the phone.





That said, there aren't many competitors on the market at this specific form factor. Which leaves us with the most important factor - the price. Sadly, we still don't know anything about the exact price. There were some hints that Samsung might drop the price of the Z Fold4 a bit but nothing to support these.




