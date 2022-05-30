Latest Galaxy Z Fold4 specs leak will make Samsung fans frown
2
If you’re a fan of foldable phones, you just have to admire what Samsung has been doing in the past couple of years. The Korean company basically brought folding phones to the mass-market and poked other big smartphone manufacturers into action.
The Galaxy Z Flip3 is selling like crazy, and the Z Fold3 is also doing well with its under-display selfie camera. These models are getting old now, so it’s time for the next batch of leaks and rumors concerning one of the successors in the series - the Galaxy Z Fold4.
Some of these specs have already been leaked in one way or another - such as the use of the “Plus” version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Looking at the camera system, the specs seem to corroborate a previous leak from IceUniverse - citing the same sensors.
Sadly, this is where the upgrades stop - as the flexible 7.6-inch display seems to be identical to the one found in the Galaxy Z Fold3, and the same goes for the outer 6.2-inch AMOLED screen. The battery is also identical clocking at 4,400 mAh with support for 25W fast charging.
The storage options are also the same with 256GB and 512GB versions but there’s a 16GB RAM option listed, which will be an upgrade from the 12GB the Z Fold3 features in both of its versions.
According to the tipster Yogesh (@heyitsyogesh), the Galaxy Z Fold4 will only be an incremental upgrade compared to its predecessor. The leaker (with a reasonable track record) posted a snapshot of Galaxy Z Fold4’s specifications on Twitter, suggesting minor improvements from the Z Fold3 model.
Galaxy Z Fold4 Specifications
- Inner: 7.6" QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz
- Outer: 6.2" HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
- Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
- 12/16GB RAM
- 256/512GB storage
- Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 12MP (3x)
- Inner Cam: 16MP (UD)
- Outer Cam: 10MP
- Android 12, OneUI
- 4,400mAh battery, 25W
Galaxy Z Fold3 vs Galaxy Z Fold4
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
|Display
|- Inner: 7.6" QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz
- Outer: 6.2" HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
|Inner: 7.6" QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz
Outer: 6.2" HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Soc
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
|RAM
|12 GB
|12/16 GB
|Storage
|256/512GB
|256/512GB
|Main Camera system
|12MP + 12MP (UW) + 12MP (2x)
|50MP + 12MP (UW) + 12MP (3x)
|Front Camera
|10MP
|10MP
|Under-display Camera
|4MP
|16MP
|Software
|Android 12, OneUI
|Android 12, OneUI
|Battery
|4,400 mAh
|4,400 mAh
|Charging
|25W wired charging, 11W wireless
|25W wired charging
Analysis
Now, some of you might look at the headline and think we're being to harsh to Samsung. It's true that there are some alleged upgrades in the camera department and the new model seems to have the fastest chipset out there but when it comes to foldables, there are much more important things than the silicon inside. For one, the main flexible display is one of the areas where Samsung should improve - mainly trying to make the crease less visible.
However, according to yet another leak from IceUniverse - The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly still have a crease. Another major factor to consider is the weight. 280 grams is till quite heavy, even for a foldable (the Mate XS2 weighs 20 grams less), and the thickness of the phone also matters a lot. It appears that Samsung has been focusing on "easy" upgrades, rather than trying to redesign the hinge or shed some weight off the phone.
That said, there aren't many competitors on the market at this specific form factor. Which leaves us with the most important factor - the price. Sadly, we still don't know anything about the exact price. There were some hints that Samsung might drop the price of the Z Fold4 a bit but nothing to support these.
