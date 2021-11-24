Snag the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at $400 off today!

Notification Center

Doroteya Borisova
By
0

Grab the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at $400 off today!
Samsung's quirkiest foldable device is more affordable than ever today, thanks to one of many early Black Friday sales and flash deals popping up every day now.

Although quirky is hardly the right word for the Z Fold 3: like the rest of the Galaxy phone series, this Samsung handset screams class and aesthetic. It is slowly but surely helping get the mainstream market accustomed to foldable devices, which, for all we know, may one day be the norm! As long as certain design and logistical challenges can be overcome, only one of which is that good foldable phones usually come at a rather formidable price.

Today, that price is much less formidable, thanks to a mouth-watering deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 we managed to catch wind of over at Best Buy right now.

This is the 256GB version of the handset, which should be plenty adequate even if you enjoy shooting high-res film from your smartphone. The only higher capacity version available is 512GB, but if you have Google One or an alternative way to store the bulk of your media, 256GB should definitely give you ample breathing room.

Without any further ado, here's the delicious deal waiting for you, only while quantities last! Unlike many other such massive $400+ discounts, this offer requires no trade-in or other real strings attached. The only requirement is that you activate the phone on the day of purchase, either with T-Mobile or Sprint. (Other carriers are also available, but these two offer the lowest prices right now.)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Phantom Black / 256GB / Unlocked

$400 off (22%)
$1399 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Phantom Green / 256GB / Unlocked

$400 off (22%)
$1399 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Phantom Silver / 256GB / Unlocked

$400 off (22%)
$1399 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

If you'd like to brush up on the specs of this incredible machine, feel free to check out our detailed Galaxy Z Fold 3 review anytime. Now, head on over and check out this crazy deal on Best Buy before it's gone!


Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$400off $1400 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11

