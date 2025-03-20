Galaxy Z Flip FE leak confirms a key spec - unsurprising, yet unimpressive
Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
A new 3C certification listing has revealed the potential Galaxy Z Flip FE charging speeds, which may not surprise you but won't impress you either.
Right after the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 were spotted with disappointing charging speeds, Samsung's other upcoming foldable, the 'affordable' Galaxy Z Flip FE (which may or may not be called that) appeared on the 3C certification website as well.
As for when the phone will launch, the most recent reports indicate it may come a few months after the flagship foldables, so expect the fourth quarter of 2025. Also, there's always a possibility the aforementioned report is wrong and the phone may surprise us with a summer Unpacked appearance, given the fact that its 3C certification was issued just the next day after the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7's.
Rumors have been scarce about this phone, but we know that, if it ends up being an FE device, this would mean a more affordable version (Fan Edition) with some corners cut but the same processor as its flagship counterpart (which would be the Galaxy Z Flip 7).
It is not clear how much cheaper the clamshell FE would be from the Galaxy Z Flip 7, though. For reference, the Galaxy S24 FE starts at $649.99, while the Galaxy S24 started at $799.99 at launch, so the FE variant was $150 less.
It is unknown whether Samsung will keep the same strategy for the Z Flip FE. The Z Flip 7's predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, started at $1,099 for 256GB of storage.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip FE (or Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, who knows) may be quite similar to the Flip 7 and is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable display sporting a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and feel. One of the differences from the 'main' version in the rumor mill is that it may have a 3.4-inch cover screen, while the Galaxy Z FLip 7 may come with a bigger 4-inch cover screen.
Other expected specs of the phone include 8 or 12GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of internal storage. Apart from that, the phone is said to come with a 50MP main camera complemented by a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP selfie camera. If these camera specs sound familiar, yep, they are: the Galaxy Z Flip 6 sports them too.
The phone may come with One UI 7 and Android 15 out of the box and is expected to get seven major OS updates.
As a more affordable clamshell smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip FE will compete with the Motorola Razr, with the 2025 iteration of the iconic foldable expected probably next month. The Motorola Razr from 2024, however, sported faster charging than the FE's, capping at 30W.
The Galaxy Z Flip FE is rumored to come a few months after the Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 and has now been cleared by the CCC (China Compulsory Certification) revealing a 25W charging speed. The listing has an unannounced Samsung Galaxy phone carrying model number SM-F7610, most probably the more affordable Z Flip model (the Galaxy Z Flip 7 carries model number SM-F7660).
The phone was tested with the EP-TA800 charger, which offers a maximum energy output of 25W (9V - 2.77A). The listing also reveals 5G support (which is a standard nowadays) and the fact (also standard) that it will come without a charger in the box. There are no other details about the device revealed in the listing.
Image Credit - XP
25W charging may sound like a bad idea for expensive, flagship devices like the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7, but it sounds pretty reasonable in the FE context.
The affordable clamshell phone may likely sport Samsung's in-house Exynos 2500 chip, built on a 3nm process. The chip was rumored for the Galaxy S25 series earlier, but apparently didn't make it as Samsung struggled with yield, but leaks claim the chip may be ready for the Z Flip FE.
