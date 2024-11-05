Some regions may see Galaxy S25 Plus with Exynos 2500 inside after all
Speculation around which chipset will fuel the upcoming Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus has been all over the place – some say only the Snapdragon 8 Elite, while others believe Samsung's Exynos 2500 might also join the mix. Now, it's looking more likely that Samsung will go with its dual chipset strategy once again, with the choice varying by region.
In the image above, you can see that the Exynos 2500 boasts a 10-core CPU divided into four clusters. The main core clocks in at 3.3GHz, accompanied by high-performance cores – two operating at 2.75GHz and five at 2.36GHz. Additionally, it includes two power-efficient cores running at 1.8GHz. In Geekbench 6, the chip scored 2,359 points in single-core and 8,141 points in multi-core benchmarks.
That said, don't put too much stock in those scores just yet. This is a pre-production sample running on early software, making any comparisons with the Dimensity 9400 or Snapdragon 8 Elite chips somewhat meaningless at this stage. Typically, a device's performance improves by the time it hits the market.
However, I think the benchmark scores showing the Galaxy S25 Plus running on the unreleased Exynos 2500 offer solid evidence that certain markets will indeed receive the Exynos version. If that's the case, it mirrors the strategy Samsung adopted for the current Galaxy S24 series.
A new report reveals that the European version of the Galaxy S25 Plus, identified by the model number SM-S936B, has made an appearance in Geekbench's database. It features the S5E9955 chip, which is believed to be the unannounced Exynos 2500 processor. The phone is also listed with 12 GB of RAM and is running on Android 15.
Image credit – SamMobile
As I mentioned earlier, there were plenty of rumors swirling around that Samsung might rely solely on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for the entire Galaxy S25 lineup. There were even whispers about potential issues with the Exynos 2500 yield.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra, however, should pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite in every market. And in the US, all three flagship phones should come with Qualcomm's latest chipset. We expect to see the Galaxy S25 series make its debut early next year.
