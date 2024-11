Some regions may see Galaxy S25 Plus with Exynos 2500 inside after all

Galaxy S25 Plus

In the image above, you can see that the Exynos 2500 boasts a 10-core CPU divided into four clusters. The main core clocks in at 3.3GHz, accompanied by high-performance cores – two operating at 2.75GHz and five at 2.36GHz. Additionally, it includes two power-efficient cores running at 1.8GHz. In Geekbench 6, the chip scored 2,359 points in single-core and 8,141 points in multi-core benchmarks.That said, don't put too much stock in those scores just yet. This is a pre-production sample running on early software, making any comparisons with the Dimensity 9400 or Snapdragon 8 Elite chips somewhat meaningless at this stage. Typically, a device's performance improves by the time it hits the market.As I mentioned earlier, there were plenty of rumors swirling around that Samsung might rely solely on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for the entirelineup. There were even whispers about potential issues with the Exynos 2500 yield However, I think the benchmark scores showing therunning on the unreleased Exynos 2500 offer solid evidence that certain markets will indeed receive the Exynos version. If that's the case, it mirrors the strategy Samsung adopted for the current Galaxy S24 series.The Galaxy S25 Ultra , however, should pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite in every market. And in the US, all three flagship phones should come with Qualcomm's latest chipset. We expect to see theseries make its debut early next year.