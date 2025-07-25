$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
Trade-in deals allow you to save up to $1,000!

Limited-time deal makes the Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro the earbuds your wallet wants you to buy

The earbuds are selling for just under $100, a bargain price for all the value they offer. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person wearing a pair of Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro.
Pro-grade earbuds for under $100 may sound like a dream, but this deal on Anker's Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro makes it as real as your morning coffee.

A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a 33 percent discount on these puppies, letting you score a pair for under $100. On top of that, all color options are available at the same markdown, so you can pick the one that best fits your style. Hurry and take advantage of this deal now, as it's a limited-time offer and no one knows when it might expire.

Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro: Save $50!

$50 off (33%)
Score the Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro for just under $100 with this unmissable limited-time deal. The earbuds deliver good sound with a strong bass and have effective ANC and solid battery life. Don't hesitate—save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


Believe us, you definitely don't want to miss out on this deal, as the Liberty 4 Pro are an absolute steal at their current price on Amazon. As proper pro-grade earbuds, they offer rich, detailed sound with strong bass. They even support head tracking, though you might notice a bit of latency. The best part? You can easily fine-tune the audio to match your taste via the EQ in the Soundcore app.

From the app, you can also adjust the strength of the ANC, which does a remarkable job of blocking low-frequency sounds like car engines. This is especially impressive given the earbuds’ affordable price.

Another strong selling point is their battery life, with the earphones offering up to 10 hours of listening time on their own and up to 40 hours with their charging case. Additionally, they support fast charging with a quick 5-minute top-up delivering up to 4 hours of listening time.

Overall, the Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro bring truly a lot to the table, making this opportunity to snag them for just under $100 simply one you can't pass up. So, if you're looking for a great deal on capable earbuds, this is definitely it. Act fast and save while you can!

Grab a Moto razr 2024 for free!

Switch to Total Wireless and buy 2 months of a 5G Unlimited plan to score the phone free!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 1

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026
T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026
Samsung is treating Galaxy Watch Ultra users to a big surprise
Samsung is treating Galaxy Watch Ultra users to a big surprise
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately

Latest News

Back Market’s Back to School deals: smart tech for smart students
Back Market’s Back to School deals: smart tech for smart students
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
This update for Pixel devices is for the birds and you should ignore it
This update for Pixel devices is for the birds and you should ignore it
Fresh Galaxy S25 FE leak details storage variants and color options ahead of fall announcement
Fresh Galaxy S25 FE leak details storage variants and color options ahead of fall announcement
Apple's App Store is getting stricter
Apple's App Store is getting stricter
iOS 26 Public Beta hands-on: Liquid Glass is back in the front seat
iOS 26 Public Beta hands-on: Liquid Glass is back in the front seat
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless