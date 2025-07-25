Limited-time deal makes the Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro the earbuds your wallet wants you to buy
The earbuds are selling for just under $100, a bargain price for all the value they offer. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pro-grade earbuds for under $100 may sound like a dream, but this deal on Anker's Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro makes it as real as your morning coffee.
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a 33 percent discount on these puppies, letting you score a pair for under $100. On top of that, all color options are available at the same markdown, so you can pick the one that best fits your style. Hurry and take advantage of this deal now, as it's a limited-time offer and no one knows when it might expire.
Believe us, you definitely don't want to miss out on this deal, as the Liberty 4 Pro are an absolute steal at their current price on Amazon. As proper pro-grade earbuds, they offer rich, detailed sound with strong bass. They even support head tracking, though you might notice a bit of latency. The best part? You can easily fine-tune the audio to match your taste via the EQ in the Soundcore app.
From the app, you can also adjust the strength of the ANC, which does a remarkable job of blocking low-frequency sounds like car engines. This is especially impressive given the earbuds’ affordable price.
Overall, the Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro bring truly a lot to the table, making this opportunity to snag them for just under $100 simply one you can't pass up. So, if you're looking for a great deal on capable earbuds, this is definitely it. Act fast and save while you can!
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a 33 percent discount on these puppies, letting you score a pair for under $100. On top of that, all color options are available at the same markdown, so you can pick the one that best fits your style. Hurry and take advantage of this deal now, as it's a limited-time offer and no one knows when it might expire.
Believe us, you definitely don't want to miss out on this deal, as the Liberty 4 Pro are an absolute steal at their current price on Amazon. As proper pro-grade earbuds, they offer rich, detailed sound with strong bass. They even support head tracking, though you might notice a bit of latency. The best part? You can easily fine-tune the audio to match your taste via the EQ in the Soundcore app.
From the app, you can also adjust the strength of the ANC, which does a remarkable job of blocking low-frequency sounds like car engines. This is especially impressive given the earbuds’ affordable price.
Another strong selling point is their battery life, with the earphones offering up to 10 hours of listening time on their own and up to 40 hours with their charging case. Additionally, they support fast charging with a quick 5-minute top-up delivering up to 4 hours of listening time.
Overall, the Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro bring truly a lot to the table, making this opportunity to snag them for just under $100 simply one you can't pass up. So, if you're looking for a great deal on capable earbuds, this is definitely it. Act fast and save while you can!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: