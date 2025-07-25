$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
47mm Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition drops by a whopping $325 on Amazon

The watch is loaded with features and is worth every penny. Save while you can!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2).
Looking for a premium smartwatch with an epic level of durability? Well, you definitely want to check out this deal on the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition.

A third-party seller on Amazon is currently offering a massive 32% discount on the 47mm model, slashing a whopping $325 off its price. This means you can get one for just south of $676. That's a phenomenal deal, considering that this bad boy comes with a sticker price of around $1,000.

47mm Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition: Save $325!

$325 off (32%)
A third-party seller on Amazon has slashed $325 off the 47mm Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition. Packed with top-tier features and built to last, this rugged smartwatch is an absolute steal at its current price. Grab one with this deal while you can!
Buy at Amazon
 

While the discount doesn't come from Amazon directly, the retailer is the one that handles the shipping. You'll also get a 30-day return window to ask for a refund if needed. There is no telling how long this deal will last, so we encourage you to take advantage of it as soon as possible, as the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition is a steal at its current price on Amazon.

As a proper smartwatch designed for adventures, this handsome fella packs incredible durability. Its case is crafted from fiber-reinforced polymer, with a bezel made of titanium. In addition, its gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen is made of scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. All this means the watch is tough as nails and can handle anything.

Battery life is also on point, with the timepiece offering up to 16 days of usage on a single charge in smartwatch mode. And if that's not enough, it comes with all the health-tracking features you'd expect to find on a premium wearable, including Garmin Coach for tailored training plans and tracking of energy reserves and stamina levels. What's more, it even has a built-in LED flashlight, as well as lifestyle features like smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and access to the Connect IQ store.

Bottom line? The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition is a premium smartwatch through and through. So, if it checks all the right boxes for you, act fast and save while you can!

