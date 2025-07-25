Huawei Mate XT 2 tri-fold will be available in these colors
Huawei Mate XT 2 will be the world's second mass-produced consumer tri-foldable smartphone.
Hot on the heels of the newly-released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Huawei is about to launch the successor to its tri-fold smartphone: the Mate XT. A new report reveals what colors we can expect for the phone, as well as how well the company expects its super expensive phone to sell.
The successor to the Huawei Mate XT will come with at least these color options at launch:
Despite a really high price tag ($2,800), the Mate XT actually sold quite well. That’s especially surprising considering that, shortly after launch, the phone’s price skyrocketed due to shortages. At one point, the tri-fold marvel cost an insanely high $10,000, putting it well past the reach of most consumers and tech enthusiasts.
As such, with the improvements for the successor, the industry is expecting (translated source) the Huawei Mate XT 2 to sell a respectable number of units as well. Unless Samsung has something secret in store for the Galaxy G Fold, the Mate XT 2 will become the world’s second mass-produced consumer tri-folding smartphone.
The Mate XT 2 has better cameras, an improved user experience, and better performance overall, according to the report. Previous leaks have claimed that the phone will come out around September, and this report also backs that rumor. I wonder whether the release of the iPhone 17 lineup during that month will snatch away the spotlight from Huawei.
The Huawei Mate XT 2 will likely follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, and release globally shortly after a domestic launch. Samsung is expected to do the same with the G Fold, which is going to see a very limited and exclusive launch at first in a select few markets.
- Mystic Black
- Bright White
- Auspicious Red
- Crimson Purple
Huawei Mate XT is the world’s first consumer-grade tri-foldable. | Image credit — Huawei
The aforementioned Galaxy G Fold is said to be a tri-fold that is currently under development by Samsung. It was first expected to be announced at Galaxy Unpacked earlier this month, but was mysteriously missing. A later interview with a Samsung executive confirmed that the company is being cautious, as it doesn’t know if there’s any demand for such an expensive device.
