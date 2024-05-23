Boost your style with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, now heavily discounted during Samsung's Discover Summer Sale
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Samsung may be selling its Galaxy Z Fold 5 at a massive discount during its Discover Summer Sale, but if clamshell foldables are more your thing, feel free to go for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 instead. The tech giant's latest clamshell star is also deeply discounted for the shopping event, with its 512GB version now on sale at an attractive $150 discount.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, offering great performance despite its delicate look.
Another key selling point of this clamshell superstar is that it boasts a bigger cover display compared to its predecessors. Additionally, you can run apps such as Google Maps, Netflix, and YouTube directly from the cover screen.
Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 packs a punch and looks awesome. It can even make you look incredible with its excellent camera capabilities. Moreover, it'll take less space in your pocket compared to conventional phones, as it can literally fold in half. Therefore, don't waste time! Tap the deal button in this article and snatch a Galaxy Z Flip 5 for less now while you still can!
As always, you can score even bigger savings with a trade-in, as Samsung is offering up to an additional $500 off if you trade in your old phone. Moreover, you can bundle your Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a new Galaxy Watch 6 or a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and save on the added item.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, offering great performance despite its delicate look.
Since cameras are also important, we should note that this bad boy takes gorgeous photos and can capture videos at up to 4K at 60fps. So, we're sure you'll be rocking those red hearts on Insta.
Another key selling point of this clamshell superstar is that it boasts a bigger cover display compared to its predecessors. Additionally, you can run apps such as Google Maps, Netflix, and YouTube directly from the cover screen.
Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 packs a punch and looks awesome. It can even make you look incredible with its excellent camera capabilities. Moreover, it'll take less space in your pocket compared to conventional phones, as it can literally fold in half. Therefore, don't waste time! Tap the deal button in this article and snatch a Galaxy Z Flip 5 for less now while you still can!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
23 May, 2024Boost your style with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, now heavily discounted during Samsung's Discover Summer Sale
20 May, 2024Incredible new deal slashes a record $270 off 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price
17 May, 2024Score a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 at a massive discount through this delicious Samsung trade-in deal
11 Apr, 2024The 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is again $200 cheaper on Amazon, though only for a limited time
29 Mar, 2024The sleek Galaxy Z Flip 5 is up for grabs at a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: